Coronavirus damage to linger in tourism industry

Tourism bosses are concerned about losing an entire generation of the sector’s labour force as redundant travel agents, pilots and hoteliers pivot into alternative industries because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Qantas pilots and flight attendants diversify into the gaming industry, aged care and the public service, Experience Co boss John O’Sullivan says former staff from his Australian and New Zealand tandem skydiving operations are driving trucks, launching their own Uber businesses or working at Bunnings.

“We are running a real risk of losing an entire generation of tourism workers,” said O’Sullivan, the former Tourism Australia managing director.

At one stage Mr O’Sullivan was forced to stand down more than 90% of his 700-plus trans-Tasman workforce and he has mothballed the company’s Victorian operations in St Kilda, the Great Ocean Road and the Yarra Valley for the past six months.

“Some of our staff have gone off to drive trucks or start Uber businesses. It is varied, but it is mainly in sectors of grocery and retail where they are finding work such as Bunnings, Coles and Woolworths, where there has been a surge of employment,” he said.

“You are seeing a transfer of staff from one sector into another … when the inbound demand returns one of the big issues will be around labour supply. With these border closures there is a movement of labour into other industries and that keeps us awake at night.”