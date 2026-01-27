Construction begins on new Mudgeeraba hub set to transform historic site

A landmark multimillion-dollar development is set to revolutionise a Gold Coast suburb with a new pub and retail hub.

Construction is set to start on Teak, a mixed-use commercial development in Mudgeeraba offering space for 14 tenants.

It’s the first commercial project for local residents Lauren and Mitch Milne, who have completed 10 residential developments in the past five years.

Teak replaces the historic Woodchoppers Pub on Railway St, which is set to be demolished this week.

The new development is expected to become a hub for both operators and the wider community with new opportunities for hospitality, health and fitness, medical and retail businesses.

Division 9 Councillor Glenn Tozer said developments like Teak played a critical role in strengthening Mudgeeraba’s local economy.

“This project creates new commercial opportunities that will attract quality businesses across hospitality, health and fitness, and retail — industries that directly benefit local residents and enhance the vitality of the village,” Cr Tozer said.

A key feature of the development is its nod to local heritage — the original Woodchoppers site will be paid homage through a new restaurant and pub secured by The Australian German Club.

“It’s encouraging to see a development that acknowledges the history of an iconic site while reimagining it for a growing community,” Cr Tozer said.

“Retaining a hospitality offering here ensures that the spirit of the Woodchoppers site lives on,

while delivering a modern destination that reflects where Mudgeeraba is heading.”

Construction, to be handled by NthStar Constructions, is expected to take 12 months.

A number of commercial sites remain for sale or lease, offering businesses and investors an opportunity to secure a position in one of Mudgeeraba’s most prominent new developments.

“Teak represents confidence in Mudgeeraba’s future,” Cr Tozer said.

“It sends a clear message that this is a place worth investing in — a community that supports business, growth and quality development.”