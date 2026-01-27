realcommercial.com.au logo

Construction begins on new Mudgeeraba hub set to transform historic site

Investing
Aleisha Dawson
First published 27 January 2026, 6:00am

Renders of Teak development at Mudgeeraba.

A landmark multimillion-dollar development is set to revolutionise a Gold Coast suburb with a new pub and retail hub.

Construction is set to start on Teak, a mixed-use commercial development in Mudgeeraba offering space for 14 tenants.

Renders of Teak development at Mudgeeraba.

Renders of Teak development at Mudgeeraba.

Renders of Teak development at Mudgeeraba.

It’s the first commercial project for local residents Lauren and Mitch Milne, who have completed 10 residential developments in the past five years.

Teak replaces the historic Woodchoppers Pub on Railway St, which is set to be demolished this week.

The new development is expected to become a hub for both operators and the wider community with new opportunities for hospitality, health and fitness, medical and retail businesses.

MORE NEWS: $140m home auction weekend smashes sales records

‘That’s confidence’: Apartment sells sight unseen in 30 mins

Aus Open home hits the market

Renders of Teak development at Mudgeeraba.

Photo taken the Woodchoppers Inn Restaurant at 66 Railway street Mudgeeraba. photos of alfresco and dining area.

Woodchoppers Pub will be demolished to make way for Teak.

Renders of Teak development at Mudgeeraba.

QLD_GCB_NEWS_GLENNTOZER_5NOV25(3)

Councillor Glenn Tozer says Teak represents confidence in Mudgeeraba’s future. Photo: Annette Dew

Division 9 Councillor Glenn Tozer said developments like Teak played a critical role in strengthening Mudgeeraba’s local economy.

“This project creates new commercial opportunities that will attract quality businesses across hospitality, health and fitness, and retail — industries that directly benefit local residents and enhance the vitality of the village,” Cr Tozer said.

Renders of Teak development at Mudgeeraba.

A key feature of the development is its nod to local heritage — the original Woodchoppers site will be paid homage through a new restaurant and pub secured by The Australian German Club.

“It’s encouraging to see a development that acknowledges the history of an iconic site while reimagining it for a growing community,” Cr Tozer said.

“Retaining a hospitality offering here ensures that the spirit of the Woodchoppers site lives on,

while delivering a modern destination that reflects where Mudgeeraba is heading.”

Renders of Teak development at Mudgeeraba.

Construction, to be handled by NthStar Constructions, is expected to take 12 months.

A number of commercial sites remain for sale or lease, offering businesses and investors an opportunity to secure a position in one of Mudgeeraba’s most prominent new developments.

“Teak represents confidence in Mudgeeraba’s future,” Cr Tozer said.

“It sends a clear message that this is a place worth investing in — a community that supports business, growth and quality development.”

Related Articles

Investing

Rec centre revival: Investors say ‘game, set, match’ to pickleball and squash

Rec centre revival: Investors say ‘game, set, match’ to pickleball and squash

Investing

City of Yarra wages ‘concrete jungle’ war with $4.9m park spree

City of Yarra wages ‘concrete jungle’ war with $4.9m park spree

Investing

British billionaire’s land grab hits new peak with holding now the size of Tasmania

British billionaire’s land grab hits new peak with holding now the size of Tasmania

Related Articles

Investing

Rec centre revival: Investors say ‘game, set, match’ to pickleball and squash

Rec centre revival: Investors say ‘game, set, match’ to pickleball and squash

Investing

City of Yarra wages ‘concrete jungle’ war with $4.9m park spree

City of Yarra wages ‘concrete jungle’ war with $4.9m park spree

Investing

British billionaire’s land grab hits new peak with holding now the size of Tasmania

British billionaire’s land grab hits new peak with holding now the size of Tasmania
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.