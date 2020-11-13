Confidence returns for shopping centre owners as vaccine nears

Offshore investors are now looking to invest in shopping centres. Picture: Getty Images

Commercial property developers and landlords are stepping up activity as confidence flows into the sector in the wake of advances on a coronavirus vaccine.

The potential roll out of a COVID vaccine earlier than expected in 2021 has bolstered hard hit areas of property, particularly large shopping centres and office skyscrapers.

Major shopping centres have been in free fall for months and will remain under pressure as retailers have switched permanently to boost their online businesses.

But property players said that offshore investors were now willing to invest in the sector as a path out of the coronavirus crisis was clearing.

Office towers have been battered by fears of low occupancy and higher vacancy, feeding through to lower rents and higher incentives, which could have slashed values.

However, fears of a broadbased market fall have dissipated even though CBD office markets are being hit by higher vacancy levels.