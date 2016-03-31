Commercial buyers to flex muscle at latest portfolio auctions

A Gold’s Gym in Canberra is among the properties for sale at next week’s Burgess Rawson auctions.

A gym synonymous with Hollywood royalty and a supermarket in a prime Melbourne growth hub will be among the big ticket items at next week’s Burgess Rawson portfolio auctions.

A Canberra fitness centre leased to the iconic Gold’s Gym brand, renowned for being Arnold Schwarzenegger’s gym of choice in California in the 1970s, will be watched with interest when it goes on the block along with 17 other properties in Sydney on Tuesday, April 5.

The gym, on Gozzard St in Gungahlin, was built in 2013 and is leased to Gold’s until 2023, with a further 10-year option.

The site features 14 on-site parking spaces, while the facility is spread over three floors and draws annual rent of more than $314,000.

Also up for sale are a string of retail outlets leased to fast food giants, including a McDonald’s at Childers in Queensland, a Crust Pizza store and neighbouring pharmacy at Annandale in New South Wales and a Hungry Jacks at Griffith.

Childcare centres will also feature prominently, after reports of record yields for regional facilities and suggestions childcare is currently the most sought-after asset class.

Centres in Cabramatta, Prairiewood, Chatswood and Freshwater will all be up for sale as owners attempt to capitalise on the current demand.

The following day in Melbourne an IGA plus Liquor supermarket alongside a Mirvac residential development in Wantirna South will be keenly contested among investors.

Burgess Rawson senior executive Ben Appel says the supermarket is expected to be the trophy buy across the two days of auctions, with established supermarket buyers already eyeing the property.