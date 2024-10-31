Clyde North: Woolworths, Aldi among shops to feature at Ramlegh Springs Village

An outer-south east suburb’s go-to shopping destination has been green lit – with the announcement of Ramlegh Springs Village shopping centre in Clyde North.

The brand new centre located between Tuckers Road, Ramlegh Boulevard and New MacDonalds Farm Park is expected to bring big-name brands like Woolworths and ALDI to excited locals.

Designed by Melbourne’s acclaimed i2C Architects, the centre promises to feature cafes, beauty salons, medical services and a fitness centre.

RELATED: North Melbourne salami silos neighbour listed for $100m

First look inside new Metro Tunnel’s shopping, dining precinct

Odd bedroom found inside bargain Melb ‘blank canvas’ store

APD Projects director Brad Paddon said anticipation was building for the new centre.

“We are excited to deliver a brand-new retail experience to this community,” Mr Paddon said.

Managing the retail leasing, Colliers Melbourne reports 94 per cent of the 9,050sq m is already pre-committed which associate director Daniel Paul said highlights the “post-lockdown retail rush”.

“There has been overwhelming interest in Ramlegh Springs Village,” Mr Paul said.

“This demand reflects the community’s growing appetite for non-discretionary retail, driven by essentials such as groceries and fresh food.

“The location is strategic, perfectly placed to accommodate the area’s forecasted 30 per cent population surge by 2041.”

Mr Paul said the development will finally provide services that this community had been requesting for years, underscoring the project’s significance and revealed to The Herald Sun some other big names joining the Ramlegh Springs retail line up.

“Both local and national names are keen to stake their claim – it’s not just local operators; we’ve also piqued the interest of national brands,” he said.

Big-name tenants like Direct Chemist Outlet and Snap Fitness are already confirmed, according to Mr Paul.

The associate director said the Clyde North project reflected a broader trend seen across Melbourne’s growth suburbs, where new neighbourhood centres are seeing “a flurry of leasing activity.”

“Across the board, in these new centres, we see increased activity – Clyde North residents are eagerly awaiting to see the centre come to life.

“The excitement from locals is palpable; they regularly call to ask when it’s all going to be finished,” Mr Paul said.

The centre is anticipated to be open to Clyde North residents by early 2026.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

RELATED: Lendlease taps Japanese firm to back $500m Docklands tower

QIC puts Melbourne’s Woodgrove mall on the block

EVT checks in for hospitality expansion amid tourism surge