Clare Valley cellar door and restaurant premises in Penwortham up for grabs

What better place to wine and dine guests in the heart of the Clare Valley than at your very own restaurant and cellar door?

A Penwortham property formerly the Mocandunda Cellar Door and Restaurant has been listed for sale, offering prospective buyers a bunch of ‘grape’ opportunities.

On a picturesque 4300sqm block at 7812 Horrocks Highway, the building has a large dining room and alfresco area, a commercial kitchen, cellar door and wine storage, a private meeting room, as well as a bedroom and bathroom.

Selling agent Tren Vine, of Calaby Real Estate, said the property, which could be used for commercial or residential purposes, was attracting interest from a range of buyers so far.

“We’ve seen in the past a premises like this that’s been converted into a house,” he said.

“We think it’s commercial uses are probably stronger than the residential though.

“This one has got good exposure because it’s on the main road (and) it’s probably got one of the best equipped kitchens that I’ve seen.

“It’s got a lot of really great features.”

Mr Vine said while there was no shortage of cellar doors and restaurants in the region, they rarely hit the market, so this presented a unique opportunity.

Property records show the sellers bought the property, which was once a house, in 2014.

Mr Vine said they had decided to sell it because it felt like the right time, and they had also offloaded a vineyard they owned in the area.

The property is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign, which closes on June 18.