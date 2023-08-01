Clare Valley Cabins and historic chapel offering chance to tap into wine region’s tourism industry

A quirky Clare Valley property with a house, multiple cabins and a historic chapel is offering prospective buyers a chance to tap into the popular wine region’s tourism industry.

Known as Clare Valley Cabins, the 5.09ha Stanley Flat property at 176 Hubbe Rd has hit the market for the first time in 22 years.

It includes a five-bedroom house, eight two-bedroom cabins and the restored 1860 White Hut Chapel, with its original organ, surrounded by bushland.

One of the property’s four owners, Erica Sturman, said living there and running their successful accommodation business had been “a nice way to live for the past 20-odd years”.

They purchased it back in 2001 in search of a new venture after leaving the Whyalla Steelworks.

“I always said I wanted to live and work where we want to go on holiday – people on holidays are always friendly and nice,” Ms Sturman said.

“When we bought it, it was very rundown.”

They have done a lot of work to the property over the years, including renovating the chapel, and worked hard to maintain it so it’s move-in ready for its new owners.

Ms Sturman said there was a lot to love about the property but its location was what made it so special.

“It’s the peace and quite, the stars at night and the privacy,” she said.

While sad to leave because they have poured their hearts and souls into the property, Ms Sturman said it was the right time for them to sell.

Ray White Clare Valley principal Mark O’Meagher, who is selling the property with Lauren Ferme, said its position so close to the Riesling Trail and about five-minutes-drive from Clare made it all the more appealing to prospective buyers.

“It’s a very popular place,” he said.

“We’ve had a fair bit of inquiries in the first week.

“It’s the lifestyle of it that’s special – you’re experiencing the bird life and kangaroos, you’re not surrounded by properties.”

Best offers for the property close on August 24 at 3pm.