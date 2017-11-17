Chinese investors lead race for two Sydney towers

Chinese investors are targeting more towers in the heart of Sydney, with Hong Kong groups setting a cracking pace and mainland groups also in the mix, striking two property deals with a combined value of about $450 million.

The interest of the Chinese groups also affirms the strength of demand for major income-producing assets even as appetite for riskier apartment plays falls away.

In one of the latest moves, ­Chinese company Acer is circling a B-grade office building in the western corridor of the CBD from the private Burcher Property Group in a deal worth about $95 million.

Graeme Russell, Simon Fenn and Ben Azar of Savills and Vince Kernahan, Tom O’Neill and James Barber of Colliers International are handling the sale but ­declined to comment.

The tower, at 160 Sussex St, is a renovated 15-storey office building comprising 8269sqm of net lettable space on an 853sqm site.

The tower, overlooking Darling Harbour, has a weighted average lease expiry of 3.26 years.

The property is now fully leased, with major tenant ­Education Centre of Australia ­occupying 46% of the ­building.

Other tenants include Rankin Ellison Lawyers, Fortinet Inter­national, Dual Australia, Trippas White Group, Turner Freeman Lawyers and Health Care ­Australia.

Burcher bought the Sussex Street asset for $52.7 million from JPMorgan/Aviva Investors in late 2015, with that deal settling in January last year, although the price was later adjusted.

Another key offering, 231 ­Elizabeth St, which is being sold by Singapore-based Chinese investment house Bright Ruby, is now being assessed by a Chinese investor in a near $350 million deal.

The listed Charter Hall was up against at least two deep-pocketed Chinese developers, with the ­acquisitive Yuhu Group previously believed to be leading the charge.

The Hong Kong-based Mah family had also targeted the ­building. However, sources pointed to others including ­Chinese group Dayfull, although the outcome is not yet clear.

The corner building comprises 15 levels of office space, two ground-floor retail areas and two basement levels, but holds significant redevelopment potential if tenant Telstra leaves.

The telco is on a staggered lease and there is uncertainty about whether it will stay in the tower — which would suit the local office groups chasing the building — or if it will exit, as the developers may hope.

That sale is being handled by Colliers International and JLL but they declined to comment.

