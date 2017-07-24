Childcare or mini-mart? Options abound at Sunshine Coast site

The undeveloped site in the Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Options abound at a Queensland Government-owned industrial site on the Sunshine Coast, which is being touted for its abundance of permitted potential uses.

The 5801sqm development site within the Sunshine Coast Industrial Park at Bells Creek is being released amid an infrastructure boom in the region, with major projects underway including the $347 million Sunshine Coast Airport Expansion, an extension at Sunshine Plaza and upgrades to the Bruce Highway.

But it’s the development potential of the site that agents hope will prove to be the major carrot for buyers.

The site, at 1-3 Claude Boyd Parade, is permitted to allow uses including childcare, a convenience store or small supermarket, a bakery, cafe, takeaway food outlets, hairdresser, pharmacy, newsagents and an ATM.

Marketing agent Glen Grimish, from CBRE, says the property is one of only 33 yet to be sold, developed or placed under contract within the new 70-lot industrial park.

“This property … is centrally located in a fast-developing industrial estate,” Grimish says.

“It is also close to the masterplanned residential communities, Aura by Stockland and Harmony by Avid.”

Grimish said the allotment is a good opportunity within SCIP to provide tenants and owners with amenities, adding:

“I’m confident someone will see the potential in this local business-zoned lot.”

The site is to be sold via expressions of interest, which close on August 31.