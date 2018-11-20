Real commercial

Charter Hall parts ways with Bank of Queensland HQ for $250m

News
Ben Wilmot | 20 NOVEMBER 2018
The Bank of Queensland headquarters in Brisbane.
The Bank of Queensland headquarters in Brisbane.

The listed Growthpoint Properties Australia has snapped up the Bank of Queensland headquarters building in Brisbane from two Charter Hall funds for $250 million.

The purchase of the A-grade office at 100 Skyring Terrace in Newstead will be partially funded by an equity raising of up to about $135 million.

The Australian last month flagged the purchase, which was brokered by CBRE’s Flint Davidson, Bruce Baker and Tom Phipps.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Growthpoint is undertaking a rare non-underwritten one for 17.65 accelerated non-renounceable rights offer, with its South African parent Growthpoint Properties committing to take up its full entitlement of about $89 million.

The building sold on a passing initial yield of 6.1% and has a weighted average lease expiry of seven-and-a-half years.

It is fully occupied by the Bank of Queensland and Collection House and has a weighted average rent review of 3.9% per annum.

Growthpoint CEO Tim Collyer

Growthpoint CEO Tim Collyer.

Completed in 2014, the building spans 24,665sqm of lettable area across large floor plates. The building, which has a 5.5 Star NABERS Energy Rating and a 5 Green Star As Built v3 Rating, was designed by ML Designs and sports a fit out by Bates Smart.

Growthpoint managing director Timothy Collyer said buying the building was part of the group’s strategy to acquire high-quality, modern assets located in prime markets with a long WALE and fixed rental increases.

“This acquisition further diversifies Growthpoint’s high-quality portfolio and has again demonstrated the group’s ability to source and execute quality transactions across sectors,” he said.

The rights offer is at a price of $3.46 per security and is at 4.2% discount to the last close price of $3.61.

Goldman Sachs is lead manager and bookrunner.

The deal will provide Growthpoint with annualised fiscal 2019 funds from operations accretion of about 2.2% and the trust boost its FFO guidance increased from at least 24.6 cents per security to at least 24.8 cents per security.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.

Related Articles

News

Growthpoint hopes to snare Bank of Queensland building

Growthpoint hopes to snare Bank of Queensland building

News

Aveo offloads Gasworks Plaza for $248m

Aveo offloads Gasworks Plaza for $248m

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners
Related Articles

News

Growthpoint hopes to snare Bank of Queensland building

Growthpoint hopes to snare Bank of Queensland building

News

Aveo offloads Gasworks Plaza for $248m

Aveo offloads Gasworks Plaza for $248m

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.