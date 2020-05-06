CBD office towers can expect pressure: Dexus

Office heavyweight Dexus has flagged pressure on city towers and even industrial parks in the coronavirus crisis, but it is still striking fresh deals and has not tapped the market for new equity.

Dexus has announced some redundancies, which it blamed on losing a mandate, and a freeze on discretionary spending.

The company’s announcement comes during a series of salary reductions and job cuts across property companies and real estate agencies.

Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg said the COVID-19 pandemic had had a profound impact on real estate but the company was in a robust position with high portfolio occupancy, limited new supply in key CBD office markets and a strong balance sheet.

Dexus pulled its guidance in March and said it was still assessing the impact of COVID-19 on its operations, including help it may need to provide to its tenants.

Over the quarter, Dexus leased 33,284sqm of office space across 62 deals with office portfolio occupancy remaining high at 97.2%.