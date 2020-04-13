Experts deliver verdict on workplaces’ post-Coronavirus future

Our CBDs may never be quite the same again, thanks to the giant global experiment of working from our homes. We asked developers, landlords, urban planners and strategists for their take on the future.

AMANDA STEELE

Executive managing director, property management Pacific, CBRE

There are some people who see this as the death knell for offices. Now that we’re used to working remotely surely there’s a cost saving to be had?

I don’t think so. Once we’re through our stint at home we will see people flood back to the office. In fact, we know this happened in Asia in the markets where social isolation was put in place and then retracted. As social creatures we look for ways to connect and already we can see that the Zoom connection is wearing thin.

However, it’s likely that we will never work in the same way again. Our expectation of being able to work remotely will increase. We have proven that it can happen en masse and I expect workers will want that flexibility more than ever. I also expect that workers will not want to always be at home. Working close to home has great advan­tages — near home, family and convenience. I’d anticipate that some of those smart retail landlords who have started to test co-working hubs in suburban centres might benefit from our desire to move to flexibility in workplaces.