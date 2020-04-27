Castlemaine’s Empyre Hotel back on market after revamp
Castlemaine’s historic hotel The Empyre is back on the market just two years after new hoteliers took over, and it’s had a glam up.
The grand building, in the heart of the goldfields town at 68 Mostyn St, was built in 1860 as the Albion Hotel.
It was purchased in 2018 by Steven De Marchi and his partner Justin Golightly who have revamped the property, paying homage to its heritage while injecting contemporary glamour.
The recent rejuvenation included the addition of a cocktail lounge, updating the entrance, and getting the hotel’s kitchen and bar back up and running after five years of closure.
“We brought it back to life, the previous owners were just running the accommodation,” De Marchi says.
“The restaurant is open Friday and Saturday nights (pre COVID-19) with a season menu – we had Greek, Italian, Middle Eastern.”
The hotel had six guest suites with antique carved wooden beds, a lounge area and modern marble bathrooms.
The two signature suites feature chandeliers, open gas log fireplaces and French doors, which open to a balcony; the grandest suite was priced at $395 per night.
The property also includes a two-bedroom apartment, carpark, two courtyards, commercial kitchen, storage areas and two cellars.
The sale will include the antique furniture, chandeliers, plants and equipment so the buyer can start operating the accommodation and restaurant immediately.
De Marchi says he has $2.4-$2.5 million price hopes for the boutique hotel.
“There’s a whole range of buyers that could potentially purchase the hotel,” he says.
“Somebody who has B&B experience, there’s a commercial kitchen here so an up-and-coming chef from Melbourne could come up and take over the whole lot.
“Someone who wants a tree change can run the B&B and lease out the restaurant, or even turn it into a grand house.”
De Marchi says he would miss the interaction with guests the most.
“Being the owner and living here as well, you have a vested interest,” he says.
“You have different relationships with the guests, it’s about looking after them and making them feel at home.”
This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Empyre Hotel, Castlemaine back on market after makeover”.