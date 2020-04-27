Castlemaine’s Empyre Hotel back on market after revamp

Calling all hoteliers — 68 Mostyn St, Castlemaine, has hit the market.

Castlemaine’s historic hotel The Empyre is back on the market just two years after new hoteliers took over, and it’s had a glam up.

The grand building, in the heart of the goldfields town at 68 Mostyn St, was built in 1860 as the Albion Hotel.

It was purchased in 2018 by Steven De Marchi and his partner Justin Golightly who have revamped the property, paying homage to its heritage while injecting contemporary glamour.

The recent rejuvenation included the addition of a cocktail lounge, updating the entrance, and getting the hotel’s kitchen and bar back up and running after five years of closure.

“We brought it back to life, the previous owners were just running the accommodation,” De Marchi says.