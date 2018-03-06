Cash in a winner with one of these eight banks

They’re built to last and more often than not they’ve got the best address in town.

Banks have long been the architectural landmarks of our towns and city centres, but today they’ve become more than just a safe place to keep our cash.

While some of these gorgeous old buildings are still working banks, many have been transformed into cafes and restaurants, offices and hotels.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Others are just waiting for the right buyer to come along and crack the code for a new lease on life.

PYRMONT, NSW

Address: 179 Harris Street, Pyrmont, NSW

This inner city Victorian beauty has lived many lives, and undergone several facelifts, since it was built in the 1880s. Most recently the period property has been the headquarters of Red Balloon, however it has also been a bank, church, factory, furniture showroom and various offices, the two-storey Italianate gem on 228sq m near Sydney’s CBD is now ready for its next reincarnation.

CHINCHILLA, QLD

Address: 15 Chinchilla St, Chinchilla, Queensland

The hard yards have been achieved with this former bank in Chinchilla, 290km west of Brisbane. Now a six-bedroom home, the property was originally built by renowned architect Francis Hall for the Bank of New South Wales in 1934. Sitting on a sprawling 2032sq m site, the historic homestead has high ceilings, decorative fretwork, four fireplaces, a grand staircase, three bathrooms, two dining rooms and even two living areas. The block also features a romantic courtyard and private gardens.

SALE, VIC

Address: 118 – 124 Raymond Street, Sale, Victoria

Considered the fanciest building in town when it was completed in 1930, this classical former bank was designed by Bates Smart & McCutcheon, Australia’s premiere architects of the era. Sitting on a prominent corner at the “cultural end” of Raymond St, the landmark property on 648sqm has multiple rooms including a manager’s residence upstairs.

WARRAGUL, VIC

Address: 3 Smith St, Warragul, Victoria

Once the local Bank of London, this charming slice of history dates back to 1889. The grand Italianate facade sits pride of place in the heart of Warragul and also has rear lane access and parking. It has a 496sq m footprint and despite no longer being a bank, the property is still a cash cow as it is currently home to two long term tenants; a ground floor cafe; and a hairdressing salon on the top floor.

NORTH ADELAIDE

Address: 107-109 O’ Connell St, North Adelaide, South Australia

Behind its fairytale facade in bustling North Adelaide, this old bank has seven rooms over two levels with original floorboards, fireplaces and ornate ceilings. There is a wraparound ironwork balcony out the back and Juliet balconies out the front. The 528sqm site with parking is ideal for a cafe, offices or retail.

PARRAMATTA

Address: 264-270 Church St, Parramatta NSW

A local landmark, this striking 1874 building has always been a bank and still is. The cash will continue to roll in for the next owner as the 1275sq m property has a long-term lease in place with Westpac worth an impressive $615,922 a year. The historic three-storey building complete with imposing Romanesque columns and prime corner position is in the heart of Parramatta’s business district.

NARROMINE

Address: 86 Dandaloo St, Narromine, NSW

Packed with plenty of country charm, this ex-bank is 40km west of Dubbo. Sitting on about 1301sq m, the historic building in central Narromine was built in 1934. Since then the Dandaloo St property has operated as a women’s clothing boutique, cafe and homewares emporium and even comes with a liquor licence and DA approved plans for more.

BURNIE

Address: 14 Cattley St, Burnie, Tasmania

Formerly Launceston Bank, this 1920s building in the heart of the Burnie’s CBD has a heritage facade and plenty of opportunity to earn a couple of income streams. The 245sqm property comes with lease income from the ground floor, and there are first floor office spaces to rent out.

This article from the Daily Telegraph first appeared as “How to buy a bank in Australia”.