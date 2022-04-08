Candalepas wins Sydney CBD design for 55-storey luxury Deicorp tower

Candalepas Associates has been selected by an expert design panel as preferred architect for a landmark 55-level luxury residential and commercial building planned by Deicorp on the site of the Polding Centre in the Sydney CBD.

The Sydney firm secured the appointment after an exhaustive competitive design process managed by the City of Sydney, which drew in a number of leading and emerging architectural firms.

The project, on the corner of Liverpool and Castlereagh streets in the Hyde Park south precinct and on the doorstep of the emerging Tech Central district, will be delivered by Deicorp, pending approval from the Central Sydney Planning Committee.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney last year sold off the development rights to a planned apartment development on the site to Deicorp. Terms were confidential but developers chased the site for more than $200m.

The Brutalist-style building on the site will now make way for a mixed-use tower, with luxury apartments in a slim 61-storey tower.

Candalepas principal Angelo Candalepas said he relished the opportunity to deliver a landmark building.

The design takes advantage of the generous sweeping harbour views and will join the wave of CBD developments around Hyde Park. Cbus Property is developing a $1bn mixed-use project at 111 Castlereagh St and Central Element has lodged plans for a park-fronting luxury tower.

The Candalepas design includes four levels of A-Grade office space, a communal floor, ground floor retail, entry foyers and a courtyard garden with trees.

“I cannot imagine anything more beautiful than the delivery of a building which can demonstrate a deep affection for our sun,” Mr Candalepas said. “It is a building with dramatic foyers and an oasis garden for the residents. These two facilities link to provide a sense of wellness and nature in the centre of the city.”

Deicorp founder Fouad Deiri welcomed Candalepas’s appointment, saying he had long admired its innovation and design language.

“Deicorp has deliberately partnered with some of Sydney’s most recognised and capable architects in the past and we understand the value of working with truly talented designers,” Mr Deiri said.

Deicorp will start working with Candalepas and other consultants with the aim of submitting a development application by July.

Deicorp is a specialist property company that has been operating for more than two decades.

It is delivering about 3000 apartments in key Sydney locations and has delivered projects in more than 40 suburbs.

“The whole Deicorp team is excited to work with Angelo and other leading consultants to deliver an outstanding new building,” Mr Deiri said.