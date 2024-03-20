Can ‘adventurous’ new office project lure back workers?

Bondi Junction has a range of impressive apartment projects on the go but exciting new office blocks are non-existent — architect Luigi Rosselli’s “Verdical” is set to change that.

And agents promoting the remarkable new eight-storey building in Ebley St say it’s buildings such as this that will be key to encouraging workers back into the office after Covid.

The famous architect Rosselli said: “Luigi Rosselli Architects relished the opportunity offered by an open-minded and adventurous developer to … bring Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs a commercial development of a quality one might expect to find in Silicon Valley, Milan or in the city finge to the west of Sydney’s CBD.”

Agents pitching developer Lords Group’s project to tenants, Colliers International and Richardson and Wrench Commercial Eastern Suburbs, describe it as Bondi Junction’s first premium office development in more than a decade.

“The only A-Grade new build within the suburb, Verdical will offer a plethora of exciting features for tenants across eight levels, including an exclusive rooftop terrace, an activated lobby with on-site café and premium end-of-trip facilities all while being located in one of the most desirable locations in Sydney,” Justin Rosenberg of Colliers says.

“Offering entire floors, ranging from 484sqm to 786sqm, Verdical is a blank canvas for your business and imagination.

“With endless possibilities, occupiers have the opportunity to set the new standard

for workplace design.”

Verdical is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025.

Rosenberg shares the listing with his colleague, Jake Jamieson, in conjunction with Victor Negrine and Angus Morrison of R&W.

Jamieson says if this building doesn’t encourage workers back into the office, nothing will.

“It’s all about creating a destination for employees that fosters not only ideal working conditions, but a lifestyle they can enjoy,” he said.

“This wholistic approach is what’s key to attracting people back to the

workplace and is now at the forefront of office design.

“Verdical’s close proximity to amenities and transportation will redefine your expectations of the workplace, with the Sydney CBD and all the drawcards of the east right on your doorstep.

“Verdical will reshape the Bondi Junction office market, define a new level of luxury and provide amenities not previously seen in the Eastern Suburbs office market.

Negrine said: “As the only true premium office building in Bondi Junction we are expecting to see strong interest from businesses looking to have a premium location in a sought-after area with all amenities at their door step.”

One tenant has already been secured in the building, with Soak Bathhouse occupying

the 634sqm ground floor.

With a focus on the art of relaxation and wellness for mind body and spirit, facilities include mineral baths, hot spas, plunge pools, a steam room and sauna.

Agents hope that the success of Verdical will encourage developers to come up with similar commercial projects in Bondi Junction.

Meanwhile in other Bondi Junction commercial news, Colliers sold an apartment block at 2 Hollywood Ave for $10.85m on Tuesday night. They had four bidders fighting over it at Damien Cooley’s Double Bay auction rooms.

The block of 12 apartments in Hollywood Ave had a guide of $10m. The buyers intend to refurbish the block and hold on to it as a long-term investment.

Two three-bedroom homes at 117 and 119 Ebley St were also up for auction, which sold for $2.85m and $2.5m. The buyers intend to do them up and move in.

The agents were the Colliers team of Miron Solomon and Matt Pontey in conjunction with Martha Nissirios of Bondi Realty.

