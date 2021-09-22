Real commercial
Camden Sales Yards set for $15m payday with lifestyle hub plans

News
Matt Bell | 22 SEPTEMBER 2021
The iconic Camden Sales Yards landholding in Sydney’s southwest has to market with approved DA plans to reinvigorate the site.

Home to the Jim Hindmarsh & Son livestock auction house business, 30-34 Edward St comes with plans for a retail and lifestyle precinct.

Drawing inspiration from the Grounds of Alexandria and Habitat Bryon Bay, The Stockyards of Camden is intended to create a community destination for socialising and shopping in the centre of town.

Real Estate

The Edward St property home to Camden Sales Yards is on the market.

Real Estate

Artist impression on what the site will be in the future.

Developers from Australia and overseas are expected to be attracted by the offering with Edward St landholding tipped to fetch north of $15 million.

Colliers’ Nick Estephen and Thomas Mosca, along with Anthony Rees of Inglis Property Macarthur are seeking expressions of interest until October 20.

Mr Estephen said The Stockyards of Camden was well placed to capitalise on future growth expected to take place in the region over the decade.

“This exciting opportunity provides investors with the chance to capitalise on a rare flagship project,” he said.

Real Estate

Renders show a complex modelled on the Grounds of Alexandria.

Real Estate

There will be a mix of retail and lifestyle businesses.

“Camden has benefited from very strong economic growth and The Stockyards of Camden is situated at the entry of Camden Town Centre … and 20 kilometres south of the future Western Sydney Airport.”

The 2.82ha property has a flexible B4 mixed-use zoning with a proposed Gross Floor Area of 15,384sqm. The potential annual income is estimated to be $6.2 million per annum.

Currently the site houses the cattle sale yards, which consists of three buildings along Edwards St, a two-level office building, the stock selling centre and the Stockyard Cafe.

The property is leased to Jim Hindmarsh & Son who run the cattle sale yards, the net income on this tenancy is $150,000 per annum.

