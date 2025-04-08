Camberwell Junction: Former bank, now home to Meat & Wine Co steakhouse, hits the market

A heritage-listed former bank that’s home to a mega-successful restaurant co-founded by steak king Bradley Michael is for sale in Camberwell Junction.

The refurbished two-level building at 482 Riversdale Rd has $4.4m price hopes.

It was originally built in 1885 as the English, Scottish and Australian Bank.

The Victorian Heritage Database states the address is of historic and architectural significance to the state, as an example of one of only two banks designed by nineteenth-century architects William Wardell and Walter Liberty Vernon.

The site is now leased to the African-inspired steakhouse Meat & Wine Co, which has 13 restaurants across Australia and also in Mayfair, London.

Meat & Wine Co was started by two restaurateurs, Mr Michael and Costa Tomazos, the latter who has now left the business.

These days, the steakhouses are part of the Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group founded by Mr Michael, whose success in the hospitality sector has led to the media dubbing him a “steak king”.

The company is forecasting it will bring in $200m in revenue and $30m in earnings this financial year.

Meat & Wine Co’s Camberwell Junction restaurant features a large internal dining space, private dining and outdoor dining areas and nine undercover carparks.

Commercial real estate agency Fitzroys’ Chris James and Ben Liu are managing the sales campaign.

“The property is securely leased as a flagship for an elite hospitality operator, has excellent

exposure to passing traffic in a landmark location, and is primed to benefit long-term from

generational high-density development in the immediate surrounds,” Mr James said.

The restaurant is situated on Burke Rd, Camberwell Rd and Riversdale Rd intersection, in one of the Victorian government’s 10 pilot activity centres designated for future high density residential development of six to 12 storeys.

“Generational high-density development in the area will increase the local established,

affluent catchment and boost trade and rental growth prospects well into the future,” Mr Liu

said.

In 2024, Boroondara Council approved a proposed 12-storey residential building at 697 and 699 Burke Rd, next door to Meat & Wine Co.

The restaurant has a five-year lease of the building that returns $245,226 per year plus GST.

The site will be auctioned at 2pm on April 16.

