Byron Bay’s Watermark at Wategos sells for $30m

Byron Bay’s Watermark at Wategos — owned by the billionaire coal tycoon David Knappick — has sold for $30m.

The popular beachfront apartment complex at 29 Marine Pde consists of four luxurious suites totalling six bedrooms and has been owned by Knappick since 2012 when he paid $9m.

It was first listed last September with no public pricing by Tony Farrell and Liam Annersley of Byron Bay Real Estate.

Farrell had no comment when contacted and Annesley is overseas, but the realcommercial listing has vanished and other sources confirmed the hefty price achieved.

It’s understood the buyer is from Brisbane.

The sale more than trebles the price of just 11 years ago and is more than double the $14m paid by ACM chairman Antony Catalano for the nearby exclusive boutique retreat Raes at Wategos in two instalments in 2013 and 2014.

The now removed listing for Watermark had said: “A Truly Remarkable Offering at Wategos, Byron Bay,

“Every once in a while, a truly remarkable offering comes to the market and presents an exciting opportunity that must be seen to be believed.

“Welcome to Watermark at Wategos, a landmark property with expansive water views and direct access to the iconic Wategos Beach.

“This one-of-a-kind haven is made up of impeccable suites with six bedrooms in total, six bathrooms and a collection of light-filled living areas, dining rooms and entertaining areas.”

Knappick made his billions from his shareholding in coal company Felix Resources.

He was its chief financial officer.

Knappick and his wife, Ann, sold their Coorabell hinterland retreat for $12.7m in 2021.

They later purchased a riverfront house in Brunswick Heads for $6.2m.

The $30m sale comes amid rumours that it was 27-year-old tech entrepreneur Benjamin Bray who paid a record $27m recently for a six-bedroom trophy home with 15-metre infinity mineral pool, infrared sauna and gym on 50ha at Coopers Shoot.

The sales agent, Kim Jones of The Range Estates, is remaining silent on the identity of the purchaser.

It’s known that she had three buyers fighting over the property, who were all close to the most recent $35m guide.