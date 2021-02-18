Byron Bay Holiday Village Backpackers sold in an $18.55m mega deal

It’s the end of an era for a popular Byron Bay backpackers after it sold for $18.55m in one of the biggest and most emotional deals for the town.

Byron Bay Holiday Village located at 116-118 Jonson Street is considered a local institution, and has been in the same hands for more than 37 years.

The prime 4,287sqm site has been bought by Sydney developer Podia in a cash unconditional deal brokered through John Musca and Elliott O’Shea of JLL Property Group.

There is currently no DA approval in place.

One of the last multi-storey development sites in the heart of Byron, it was founded and owned by the local Walker family and was the first purpose-built backpackers hostel in Australia when it was constructed in 1983.

Operated by Katie Wilson, one of the Walker children, on behalf of her mother and four other siblings, Mr Musca said the sale was an emotional one with a tear shed at the signing of the contract.

“There was an overwhelming sense of sentimentality,” he said. “Usually these transactions are devoid of emotion, but this was obviously about more than just money.”

Mr Musca said they fielded about 150 inquiries throughout the marketing campaign buoyed by the strong market conditions and general appeal of Byron Bay as a destination.

The most recent comparable sale was for the slightly larger 5390sq m development site at 90-96 Jonson Street, which sold for $29.8 million in January.

“The sale of the backpackers is in keeping with the strength of sales per square metre that are transacting in the town,” Mr Musca said, “particularly when the site was showing very little holding income, after the business has been decimated during COVID. This sale is not about an income play, it’s purely about development.”

While potential development plans for the site are still being considered, Michael Grassi, the head of development at Podia, said: “There is no other place globally quite like Byron Bay and together with Brisbane architects Richards and Spence, we are developing a scheme for the site that will contribute positively to Byron Bay’s identity and its town centre.”

Mr Musca said Jonson Street was a key area of focus for Byron’s commercial market with developments including the Mercato and Palace cinema complex, a proposed four-star hotel on the former Woolworths site and a new hospitality and retail complex.

He said the local Byron council had done well to allow development to take place, restricting it to Jonson St and allowing the town to maintain its integrity.

Byron Bay has been a hotbed for high-profile transactions, on both the commercial and residential front, fuelled by an influx of Hollywood celebrities and high-profile influencers.

Late last year the Beach Hotel was sold for a record $104m, while the Gold Coast-based Guok family bought Byron Bay’s 28-room The Bower hotel at 28 Bangalow Road for $18m, while the brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth have combined spent more than $20m on property in Byron Bay over the past five years.