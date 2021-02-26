Commercial buyers focus on the best locations this week

This cute Clifton Hill warehouse is currently on the market. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/for-sale

The property truism that ‘location is everything’ is reflected in the list of the 10 most popular realcommercial.com.au listings this week, with potential buyers attracted to properties in well-regarded locations.

From a rare warehouse find in Melbourne’s hip Clifton Hill that came in at number one to a dual-frontage offering in the heart of Sydney’s trendy Darlinghurst that followed it in second place, there’s clearly a preference for quality locales.

Continuing the trend were a gorgeous double-storey Victorian in a coveted South Melbourne location metres from St Vincent Gardens that came in at number four and, lower down the list in ninth, an iconic building on Collingwood’s too-cool-for-school Johnston Street.

REA Group economic analyst Anne Flaherty said with retail tenants now offered more choice than ever in empty properties, it makes sense that investors are looking for listings in spots they know appeal to prospective tenants.

“City fringe locations, like those in the popular listings this week, and even suburban locations are increasingly popular. That’s due to the move away from CBD locations because of fewer office workers being there and therefore less foot traffic,” she said.

“On a net effective basis, tenants are paying less rent than they have previously, so that means they can be more picky with the kind of property they want.”

That could mean choosing a more desirable location or a more character-filled property, Ms Flaherty added.

Also notable in the top 10 list this week is the popularity of listings in Adelaide, often considered a poorer cousin of powerhouse cities Sydney and Melbourne.

From a stylish office/apartment in Norwood to a leased gym in Pooraka, four of the top 10 are found in the city of churches.

James Juers, director of Adelaide-based McGees Property, said a number of factors are driving interest and investment in commercial real estate in the city.

“In this new COVID reality, I think people are looking outside their own city for investments. Adelaide has always been more affordable, with higher yields, than other capitals, but it’s just that people are now more inclined to take a closer look, as their thinking has changed,” Mr Juers said.

“We’re perceived as safe, because of having had very few COVID cases, as having a good, stable government and there is a lot of infrastructure development happening, which attracts investment.”

Wider economic factors such the federal government’s stimulus that’s “kept the economy as a whole ticking along” and record-low interest rates are also key, he said.

“I know of clients who are getting under 2% interest rates, which is just phenomenal, and with the Reserve Bank saying it expects rates to stay low for three years to come potentially, that’s a big boost.

“As always in real estate, there’s no one factor, but there’s certainly a combination of factors combining to make Adelaide attractive right now.”

Here are the top 10 most-viewed listings in Australia on realcommercial.com.au between 18 February and 24 February.

1. Clifton Hill, VIC: Industrial chic

54 Alexandra Parade, Clifton Hill

Exposed beams, steel windows, high ceilings and industrial-style lighting are just a few features of this refurbished warehouse office in the tightly-held Melbourne suburb of Clifton Hill.

The building, with dual access points from Hilton Lane, has 255sqm of floor space, a new kitchen, bathrooms and air-conditioning and heating.

Walking distance to Queens Parade and hip Smith Street, offering shops, cafes, parks and multiple transport options, it will be auctioned by Morley Commercial on Thursday 25 March.

2. Darlinghurst, NSW: Prime freehold

292-294 Victoria Street, Darlinghurst

Second place on the list is a freehold dual-frontage building in the heart of Sydney’s trendy Darlinghurst, offering multiple income streams. To auctioned by Ray White on Saturday 27 March, it features a wide frontage and entrance on Victoria Street.

The listing comprises of two levels of commercial premises, including a 79sqm ground floor retail/café space with footpath seating, a 174sqm upper level, previously approved with a liquor licence/PSA and a patron capacity of 111, as well as a renovated two-level residence, featuring four bedrooms, above.

3. Doreen, VIC: Childcare centre

1 Whitford Way (corner Painted Hills Road), Doreen

Situated in the Melbourne suburb of Doreen, this 1136sqm property is leased to Story House Early Learning on a 20-year triple net lease, where the tenant pays all outgoings, including land tax.

It has a current passing rental of more than $350,000 a year, with fixed 3% annual increases and a six-month bank guarantee. On a substantial landholding of 3,396sqm, it has dual street frontages and 25 car parks.

The childcare centre is being sold by boardroom auction.

4. South Melbourne, VIC: Victorian stunner

406 Park Street, South Melbourne

A stunning, solid-brick Victorian on the corner of uber-cool Montague and Park streets, this freestanding building with 160sqm of space is a rare find.

It has a charming three-bedroom residence upstairs and a popular café on the ground floor, which also has a north-facing courtyard. The café is securely leased for three years at a rent of $50,000 a year, plus GST and outgoings.

According to agent Peter Lane at Lane Commerical, it is “already a superb addition to any investment portfolio for the astute investor to value add and lease out upstairs”.

5. Adelaide, SA: Secure car park

12-20 Cromwell Street, Adelaide

A place to park funds, this listing – in Cromwell Street, just off Pulteney Street and close to South Terrace in Adelaide city – includes three strata units currently operating as a privately-owned, three-storey car park.

The 1800sqm property includes 45 tenanted car parks and offers an estimated yearly income of $80,000. Built in 1992, the car park is fully secure and has access via an individual key pad number.

Selling agent Chris Weston from Raine and Horne said there is significant demand within the local business community for such a facility. The property, listed a week ago, will be auctioned on Thursday 18 March.

6. Pooraka, SA: Leased gym

4/12 McGowan Street, Pooraka

This 380sqm Pooraka property is currently leased as a gym, paying a gross rent of just over $2000 a month. That lease runs until May.

The solid brick building in a popular industrial location has three-phase power and includes two offices, a kitchenette, two toilets. There’s also three parking spots at the front. It’s on the market for $355,000.

7. St Marys, SA: Tyre store

147 Daws Road, St Marys

Fully leased to long-standing tenant, this 389sqm tyre store in the Adelaide suburb of St Marys is on the market for $460,000.

The Tread Shed, which has been operating at the site for more than 20 years, has a current net passing rent of just under $30,000 a year and is leased until late 2023.

Including a workshop, office and showroom, amenities and storage, it represents a “perfect starter investment or great addition to an existing portfolio”, according to selling agent David Ente of Raine and Horne Commercial.

8. Norwood, SA: Office plus apartment

17 Beulah Road, Norwood

Located in the popular Adelaide suburb of Norwood, this listing includes office space on the ground floor and a stylish two-bedroom apartment upstairs.

The listing, which was the third-most popular on the site last week, has 230sqm of flexible office and store space on the ground floor and 180sqm of living above, complete with a generous covered balcony, offering a flexible work/life opportunity. It also has rear access and secure parking.

McGees Property, which has reported strong interest, is set to auction the property on Thursday 18 March.

9. Collingwood, VIC: Historic beauty

137-139 Johnston Street, Collingwood

One of Collingwood’s most iconic buildings, this listing is currently operating as Collingwood Backpackers, with a permit for up to 60 beds.

The triple-fronted premises, which dates back to 1886, offers a variety of uses: occupy, refurbish, redevelop or lease out immediately. Behind the stunning façade which has been restored by stonemasons, there’s 500sqm of floor area and an internal courtyard.

It can be offered with vacant possession or short-term lease-back. Nelson Alexander Commercial will auction the property on Friday 19 March.

10. Kangaroo Point, QLD: Inner-city warehouse

40 Wharf Street, Kangaroo Point

Providing a “mix of offices, showroom, residence and storage”, this inner-city warehouse conversion is being sold by expressions of interest.

It is located in one of Brisbane most sought-after residential and mixed-use precincts, close to the CBD. The flexible space could suit a range of uses and it is being sold with vacant possession.

It has 350sqm of space over three levels and incudes a well-appointed residence. There’s also secure parking for five vehicles. Expressions of interest close on Thursday 18 March.