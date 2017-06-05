Buyer beats ex-student in race for old Lethbridge school

A Batesford buyer has snapped up the old school site at Lethbridge on a whim, with no plans in place for what he wants to do with it.

Buyer, Kevin McGuire, said that the charm of the building was too much to resist when he came to the auction of 2846 Midland Hwy.

“It’s a beautiful old building isn’t it, I’m going to sit down and think about it for a week or two, I’ll think of something,” McGuire says.

McGuire’s impulse purchase set him back $440,000, fending off five other keen bidders, one of whom was an ex-student.

The bluestone, former school, has been out of use for around 10 years, and was being offered up for sale by the State Government.

“People keep asking if I went to school here,” McGuire laughs.

Stockdale & Leggo, Bannockburn agent Julie Kaye says the amount of inquiry on the 150-odd year old building was huge, from locals, to alumni, all the way to former teachers.

“The local interest for the property was amazing,” she says.

All the people that came through it that had been to the school and their families — generations that had been through the school in some families.”

“The vendors were pretty realistic about the reserve and it sold well and truly above that.”

The property measures 1.2ha. The school itself opened in 1874 and originally was serviced by other demountables. The remaining bluestone building has an attached staffroom, reception, office, facilities.

The school moved to its new site in Stephenson St in November 2010, and the old school was closed for business.

Kaye says the bell from the original school is still in use at the new school.

“It’s something different, we’ve never auctioned a school or anything like that before,” she says.

This article from The Geelong Advertiser was originally published as “Batesford buyer snaps up former Lethbridge school site on a whim, unsure of plans”.