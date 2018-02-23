Buy yourself a school in Tasmania

Just one week remains to take advantage of this outstanding development opportunity.

At the site of the former Claremont primary school, which has been sitting vacant for years, there are two large lots of land for sale totalling 3.75ha.

They are available as one or individually.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

LJ Hooker Hobart managing director Mark Devine says the property has come to market at an ideal time with such strong demand for new housing stock.

He says they have received really good interest in the property, with more than 40 inquiries so far.

Devine says inquiries have been made by local and interstate developers.

“Most potential buyers have said it would be perfect for a residential development,” he says.

“Some were considering a childcare centre, which would complement a residential development.

“The property would also be well suited to uses like education, aged care or a retirement village.”

Devine says there is little on the market that is comparable to the parcel of land, which is in a built-up, suburban area, close to amenities and the water of Bilton and Southwindermere bays.

“It’s a scarce commodity,” he says.

“The Government sold some former school facilities a few years ago, but there isn’t another property like this on the market today.

“The last one in a similar area and size would be the K&D Brickworks subdivision in Giblin Street, Lenah Valley.”

Lot 1 measures 1.438ha and includes significant buildings and infrastructure, while Lot 2 is larger at 2.309ha of predominantly undeveloped land.

Devine says the main building is protected by a heritage listing, but the other buildings could be removed from the site.

This Claremont property is located about 12km from Hobart’s centre.

Nearby there is a bowls club, golf club, walking tracks and the Claremont Village Shopping Centre.

Expressions of interest for this property at 1 and 2/36 Cadbury Road, Claremont, close on March 1.

This article from The Mercury first appeared as “Former school a prime spot for a housing development”.