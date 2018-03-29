Buy your own go-kart track and business for $1m

Here’s one to get the young at heart all revved up.

A go-kart track and the business that accompanies it are for sale near Rockhampton, on Queensland’s central coast.

“Kenrose Park”, at Limestone Creek, is on the market, with the long-time owners understood to be seeking offers around $1 million.

Agents say the facility is the only public go-kart track between Bundaberg and Townsville, and presents major expansion opportunities.

The 600m go-kart track curves its way around the 1.76ha property, and includes 18 German-made karts, as well as a children’s playground, public seating and BBQ area, a workshop and other amenities.

Oh, and there’s a mini-golf course, too.

Knight Frank agent Andrew Tickner says the current owners have owned and run the business for almost a decade, but says whoever buys it could ramp up the operation significantly.

“They’re only open on weekends and school holidays, but they could open seven days a week if they wanted to, and six nights,” Tickner says.

“It’s right on the highway itself, so a lot of cars go by and it’s got good exposure.”

“The land it’s on, they’ve actually got 1.76ha and there’s a bit of land at the back. You could expand the business if you wanted to.”

Tickner says the listing has already received significant interest, with potential operators “coming out of the woodwork”.

The property is currently for sale via offers to purchase.