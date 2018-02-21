The property was then snapped up by part-time neighbour and multi-millionaire, Ian Gowrie-Smith.

Gowrie-Smith, who is based in London and already has a vast international property portfolio including a castle in Lithuania, only occasionally visits Sydney and as a result has made little to know changes to Fishermans Point in the past 17 years.

Today, the former camping ground’s buildings remain in original condition and include a 26-bedroom boarding house, which could sleep up to 120 people, plus a commercial grade kitchen, communal bathroom, recreational hall, boat shed, classrooms and other storage rooms.

Selling agent Tim Andrews of LJ Hooker Terrigal said the unique estate has had interest from Sydney buyers and overseas onlookers.

“To get more than 8 acres right on the Hawkesbury River, that just can’t be repeated,” he said.

“It’s just waiting for someone to come in and breathe new life into it again. All the infrastructure is there in place, it would only take someone coming in and updating or refurbishing the buildings already there,” he said.

According to Andrews the ideal buyer would be a private school to pick up where Knox left off, a hospitality group, or even corporate firm looking to hold seminars or team building events there.

“In fact there are a myriad of ideas for the site. The sky is the limit,” he adds.

Surrounded by national parks and uninterrupted water views, Fishermans Point also has its own desalination plant, is connected to town power, has access to natural spring water and even features its own inclinator for weary visitors.

The property, which is a 45-minute drive from Sydney then a short boat trip (or a 15 boat ride from Hawkesbury River Railway Station), is on four titles but is to be sold in one line with price hopes of between $4.4 million and $4.8 million.

This article from the Hornsby Advocate first appeared as “Fisherman’s Point on Hawkesbury River for sale”.