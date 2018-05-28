Buy and run your own readymade childcare centre

A childcare land, property and business package in Kincumber will go to auction next month.

Kincumber Pre School, at 86 Melville St, which is licenced for 27 places, has been described in the ad listing as a “superb entry level childcare opportunity” that is “strong performing, with occupancy levels over the past 12 months exceeding 94%.”

The package comes with a bidding guide of $1.8 million. According to the listing, it has an exceeding rating from the National Quality Standard regulation system, and charges fees of $93 per day. Hours are between 7.30am and 6pm.

For those aspiring to own and run a childcare business, this could be the ticket in.

“It would be a dream business to walk into,” Michael Vanstone from Burgess Rawson says.

“At the moment it is just under full capacity, and everything has been set up for you. You literally walk in and you get a property and successful business. And the capital growth in that area can only go up from what I can see. It is also one of the more affordable childcare centres that I’ve seen.”

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate first appeared as “Kincumber Pre School business and property on the market”.