Bunbury’s GWN7 TV studio on the market

The site that has been home to regional television in Western Australia for more than 50 years is on the market, with GWN7’s parent company set to pull the plug as it moves to new digs.

The prime site, which has ocean views, is currently used to broadcast Western Australia’s only live and local TV news service – GWN7 News, but is now set to become a target for developers.

GWN7, owned by Prime Media Group, will soon modernise its operation and move to new premises in central Bunbury, leaving the old studio as surplus to requirements.

The station began transmitting from the site in March 1967 as BTW3, and expanded during the 1980s, when it rebranded to GWN.

Spanning 3412sqm, the site takes in properties at 13,15,17 and 19 Pickersgill St, with frontages also to Roberts Crescent and Simpson Lane.

CBRE’s Michael Milne and Commercial Realty Bunbury’s Mick Caddy and John Saunders are marketing the block, and say its highly likely that apartments are in its future.

“With its ideal hilltop ocean view location and R40 zoning, this site is highly suited for a luxury residential apartment development that will provide panoramic views of the stunning coastline,” Milne says.

“With a plot ratio of 0.6, there is also potential for a multiple dwelling project of around 25 to 30 apartments.”

But Caddy says there are other uses that developers may wish to explore.

“The current zoning provides discretion for aged care, child care, club premises, civic use, consulting rooms and place of worship, in addition to a variety of redevelopment options,” he says.

The property is being sold via expressions of interest, which close March 8.