Bullish buyer pays $185m for Wooloomooloo site

The buyer of a major Sydney development site, with views to the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Cook + Phillip Park and St Mary’s Cathedral, says he is not concerned about COVID-19 and its substantial affect on apartment development sentiment.

As city apartment prices plunge by as much as 20 per cent due to the pandemic, luxury eastern suburbs developer Rafi Assouline agreed to pay a bullish $185 million for a site in William Street, Wooloomooloo, in concert with a couple of cashed-up backers including veteran Eastern Suburbs developer Allen Linz and Phoenix Property Development head Trent Winduss.

The 5000sqm site, known as the No Birds site, fronts 180 William Street and was sold by Arnold Kluck under a three-year-plus settlement agreement.

It is understood to have attracted a number of big-name developers including Mirvac, Thirdi Group and Time & Place during the marketing process.

Assouline told The Weekend Australian he plans more than half-a-billion-dollars worth of development on the site, including about 200 ultra-luxe apartments, high-end ground-floor food and retail outlets and possibly a small boutique hotel.

Assouline said there had been a lot of competition for the site and he was not worried about COVID-19.

– with Ben Wilmot

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.