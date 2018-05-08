Brunswick West factory and house 50 years in the waiting

A factory at 50-52 Pearson St, Brunswick West, along with a three-bedroom home at 46 Pearson St, is for sale for the first time in 50 years.

A triple block in Brunswick West, including a factory, has hit the market after half a century with the one family.

On three titles at 46 and 50-52 Pearson St, the blocks comprising 1184sqm of land will be sold as one vacant site in a neighbourhood residential zone.

The brick factory featuring a sawtooth roof is on two separate lots at 50-52 Pearson St and has right-of-way access.

A three-bedroom home at 46 Pearson St also has right-of-way access.

The very rare property has been attracting inquiries from across Melbourne as well as from overseas, according to Nelson Alexander Brunswick sales agent Jonathan West.

“We’ve had inquiries from builders, developers and homebuyers,” he says.

“The sites are ideal for development or you could subdivide the house from the factory or you could improve the house.

“It’s a good land holding and a unique opportunity.”

The sites are a short stroll to parks, public transport, Union Square shops and bustling Sydney Rd’s cafes and restaurants.

The blocks are for private sale, with offers closing at 5pm on Wednesday, May 30.

They have a price guide of $2.6 million-$2.86 million.

