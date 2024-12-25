Brunswick: industrial site featuring giant Jacinda Ardern silo mural hits the market

An industrial Brunswick property home to a giant mural of ex-New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern embracing a Muslim woman is on the market with $5.5m-plus price hopes.

The 20-24 Tinning St address, formerly known as the Brunswick Plaster Mills, features a warehouse divided into three separate tenancies.

Also on the site are two heritage-listed, 25m-tall concrete silos built in 1952.

Following the 2019 tragedy when 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand were killed, a crowd-funding campaign raised more than $11,000 within 24 hours to paint a mural showing Ms Ardern hugging a Muslim woman upon one of the silos.

The image was based on a photograph captured after the terrorist attacks perpetrated by an Australian man, who was later jailed for life without parole.

Melbourne-based Breathe Architecture’s co-founder Tamara Veltre started the crowd-funding campaign for the mural in order to promote peace and a positive community response to the NZ tragedy.

The group behind the campaign asked the Brunswick property owner’s permission for the mural by street artist Loretta Lizzi, to be painted on the silo.

Merri-bek Council (then Moreland Council) also gave a thumbs up to the project, which was required due to the silos’ heritage status, and the mural’s organisers consulted with the Coburg Islamic Centre before going ahead.

Vision Real Estate’s Frank Romeo described the mural as iconic within the Brunswick area.

“It forms part of Brunswick’s identity,” he said.

The 2106sq m site, located just off Sydney Rd, has three street frontages, 11 car spaces and the freestanding clear span warehouse with internal clearance of up to 6m, that was built in the 1980s.

Clear span refers to buildings without interior columns or support beams.

Part of the warehouse is leased, on a short-term basis, to an electric bike business.

Mr Romeo said previous tenants had included a textiles business, pie factory and bag wholesaler.

“It’s a very rare presentation of one of the few remaining larger industrial-one zoned properties in Brunswick, most have been rezoned for residential development,” he said.

Owner-occupiers, investors and developers have inquired about the property.

Pending council approval, the site could be developed for commercial or industrial purposes, Mr Romeo said.

He added that if the land was rezoned, it would also suit a residential development thanks to its location abutting the Upfield Bike Path and proximity to Anstey train station and Moreland station.

He said any potential development would likely be required to retain the silos.

Merri-bek Council heritage documents show a plaster factory operated from the site between 1917 and 1966, with the silos are considered to be of historical and aesthetic significance to the municipality.

