Plastic surgeon Michael Miroshnik lists $11m North Bondi flats

The man who calls himself the ‘Breastmaster’ has listed the North Bondi flats he bought two years ago promising “scope for rental uplift”.

Plastic surgeon Michael Miroshnik, who sold his Vaucluse home for $36.5m in 2019 and remains very close to his ex-wife Rique, bought the block of seven flats with nine lock-up garages at 11 Clyde St, North Bondi for $7.1m, paying $600k over reserve at auction.

It’s now listed with with an $11m guide in an expressions of interest campaign via Ray White Double Bay director Warren Ginsberg and Ray White Commercial Eastern Suburbs director Zorick Toltsan.

MORE:

PM’s bargain buy on the Central Coast

MORE:

Fortis boss nabs controversial Double Bay site for $25.5m

“This is an amazing and unique opportunity to be able to secure a bluechip block of apartments in the heart of North Bondi that fetches an amazing rental income, as well as well as having enormous uplift and potential,” Ginsberg said.

Miroshnik is fortunate to have bought the block shortly before rents started to sky-rocket across Sydney.

The rents in his block have also jumped considerably during his ownership.

He converted three of the two-bedders to three-bedders so the rents on those have almost doubled, rising from $650 per week to $1200; the three two-bedders were given a makeover to they’ve gone from $600 per week to $800; and the one-bedder has lifted $100 from $550 to $650.

MORE: Mancave threat to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce love match

MORE: Nick Kyrgios’ lover strips off for record deal

The realestate.com.au ad says the block currently returns $433,810 per annum “with scope for rental uplift”, so there’s clearly potential to whack the rents up more — perhaps after a little more “work” in the form of further cosmetic improvements.

Miroshnik has also won development approval for a strata subdivision so astute investors can do them up and sell them off individually.

There’s also the potential to convert the existing building, which is on a 771sqm block with frontage to both Clyde St and Hardy St, into a brand new home, or several homes, or townhouses with a large basement for extra parking.

MORE: Packer heir’s new way to make money