realcommercial.com.au logo

Plastic surgeon Michael Miroshnik lists $11m North Bondi flats

News
Stephen Nicholls
First published 16 October 2024, 5:00am

The popular plastic surgeon, Dr Michael Miroshnik, recently advised his 141k followers on Instagram that it was his “last weekend of sunshine” in Bali before he headed back to work.

The man who calls himself the ‘Breastmaster’ has listed the North Bondi flats he bought two years ago promising “scope for rental uplift”.

Plastic surgeon Michael Miroshnik, who sold his Vaucluse home for $36.5m in 2019 and remains very close to his ex-wife Rique, bought the block of seven flats with nine lock-up garages at 11 Clyde St, North Bondi for $7.1m, paying $600k over reserve at auction.

It’s now listed with with an $11m guide in an expressions of interest campaign via Ray White Double Bay director Warren Ginsberg and Ray White Commercial Eastern Suburbs director Zorick Toltsan.

MORE:

PM’s bargain buy on the Central Coast

Nice little earner … the block of seven flats currently returns $433,810 per annum.

But there may be potential to earn even more after a little more “work” in the form of further cosmetic improvements.

MORE:

Fortis boss nabs controversial Double Bay site for $25.5m

“This is an amazing and unique opportunity to be able to secure a bluechip block of apartments in the heart of North Bondi that fetches an amazing rental income, as well as well as having enormous uplift and potential,” Ginsberg said.

Miroshnik is fortunate to have bought the block shortly before rents started to sky-rocket across Sydney.

The rents in his block have also jumped considerably during his ownership.

He converted three of the two-bedders to three-bedders so the rents on those have almost doubled, rising from $650 per week to $1200; the three two-bedders were given a makeover to they’ve gone from $600 per week to $800; and the one-bedder has lifted $100 from $550 to $650.

MORE: Mancave threat to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce love match

Rents for the two-bedders have jumped $200, from $600 to $800 per week.

But all the apartments have been given a “makeover” to help justify the increases.

MORE: Nick Kyrgios’ lover strips off for record deal

The realestate.com.au ad says the block currently returns $433,810 per annum “with scope for rental uplift”, so there’s clearly potential to whack the rents up more — perhaps after a little more “work” in the form of further cosmetic improvements.

Miroshnik has also won development approval for a strata subdivision so astute investors can do them up and sell them off individually.

A post from one of Mr Miroshnik’s social pages. Picture: Instagram

There’s also the potential to convert the existing building, which is on a 771sqm block with frontage to both Clyde St and Hardy St, into a brand new home, or several homes, or townhouses with a large basement for extra parking.

MORE: Packer heir’s new way to make money

Related Articles

News

High Street Memories: Shaun Micallef on growing up in Clovelly Park, Adelaide

High Street Memories: Shaun Micallef on growing up in Clovelly Park, Adelaide

News

Has the industrial property market reached the bottom of the cycle?

Has the industrial property market reached the bottom of the cycle?

News

City Jeep showroom hits the market with $25m price tag, sparks investment interest amid Fishermens Bend plans

City Jeep showroom hits the market with $25m price tag, sparks investment interest amid Fishermens Bend plans
Related Articles

News

High Street Memories: Shaun Micallef on growing up in Clovelly Park, Adelaide

High Street Memories: Shaun Micallef on growing up in Clovelly Park, Adelaide

News

Has the industrial property market reached the bottom of the cycle?

Has the industrial property market reached the bottom of the cycle?

News

City Jeep showroom hits the market with $25m price tag, sparks investment interest amid Fishermens Bend plans

City Jeep showroom hits the market with $25m price tag, sparks investment interest amid Fishermens Bend plans
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.