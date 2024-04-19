Brandon Park Shopping Centre: Former AFL Commissioner Chris Langford selling Wheelers Hill Plaza

Former premiership Hawk and ex-AFL Commissioner Chris Langford is selling the Brandon Park Shopping Centre in Wheelers Hill — with industry sources saying the plaza could make as much as $120m.

After a 303-game career, including four premierships, with the Hawks, Langford was an AFL Commission member from 1999-2016.

Newmark Capital, where Langford is a managing director, has $1.5bn in assets under management across 13 properties including the Springvale Rd, Wheelers Hill, shopping centre.

Brandon Park’s two-storey plaza is home to 72 stores including major retailers Aldi and Coles, as well as smaller shopfronts for Liquorland, the CBA, NAB, ANZ, Chemist Warehouse and The Reject Shop.

Newmark bought the site for $135m in 2018 and won approval to add further medical, residential and commercial space to the 5.81ha site in 2022.

The gazetted expansion includes scope for 103 serviced apartments in addition to two floors of office space and more retail and medical services.

Construction was slated to begin in 2023, but a decision was made to sell the property before commencing the build in order to maximise the number of potential buyers, according to CBRE’s Simon Rooney.

Mr Rooney said they had already heard from a range of domestic buyers across Melbourne and Sydney, including private wealth and institutional funds.

There has also been interest from groups based in south East Asia.

Langford said the sale offered a “unique opportunity” for the next owner to enhance the retail hub.

JLL’s Stuart Taylor is also working on the sale and said the property would appeal to range of investors, thanks to the approvals for additional development.

Developer Golden Age have proven the concept for augmenting shopping plazas in Melbourne’s east, having completed construction of 536 apartments across three towers above The Glen Shopping Centre.

