Box Hill offices take top billing in Victoria

From development sites to historic regional pubs, Victorian commercial properties are seeing wide-ranging interest, but it was an office leasing opportunity that proved the most popular property of the week.

With global uncertainty pushing many businesses towards leasing properties rather than owning them, a Box Hill office building raced to the top of the rankings on Realcommercial last week,

The property at 18-20 Prospect Street, Box Hill featured a choice of three fully-fitted spaces ready for immediate use, with partitioned offices, desks and kitchens included for tenants.

The ground floor represents the largest available space at 729sqm, while two different tenancies on level one measure 576sqm and 212sqm, respectively.

Available now, they also feature secure basement parking, lift access, private kitchen areas, boardrooms and meeting rooms, refurbished bathroom facilities and are in close proximity to public transport and the Eastern Freeway.

GLEN WAVERLEY SITE GOING, GOING, GONE

583 Ferntree Gully Road, Glen Waverley

You had to be quick if you wanted to stake your claim for this major development site in suburban Glen Waverley.

The enormous 16,470sqm site on Ferntree Gully Rd, just off the Monash Freeway, wrapped up its expressions of interest campaign late last month and sold shortly after, yet was still popular enough to be the number two Victorian commercial property last week.

Zoned to allow for residential or aged care and retirement living developments, the property is currently home to childcare facilities.

RUN YOUR OWN PUB AT BENALLA

Commercial Hotel, 4 Bridge Street, Benalla

Ready for a change of scenery? You could do a lot worse than Benalla’s historic Commercial Hotel, which is ready and waiting for a new publican to take the reins.

The watering hole, which has had a liquor licence in operation since 1863, is on the market and presents an opportunity to secure an asset with numerous income streams, including its use as a pub, hotel, bistro, functions venue, music venue, pizzeria and accommodation.

The ground floor comprises a traditional pub with a main bar, lounge, dining room, full commercial kitchen, separate pizza kitchen, large beer garden and children’s playground area, while upstairs is 36 accommodation rooms and a large open bar balcony.

The property is listed through North East Real Estate.

MEDICAL ASSET TICKS BOXES

G07A+G08, 999 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin

A strong lease and a busy bayside location have this Moorabbin property front and centre in the increasingly popular medical market.

With a five-year lease in place, two five-year options and 3% annual rent increases thrown into the mix, the Nepean Highway property was the fourth most-viewed Victorian listing on Realcommercial last week.

Measuring 202sqm, it consists of a reception area and second patient lounge, seven clinical rooms, a laboratory, kitchenette, staff room, two large storage areas, and underground parking for five cars.

Currently returning $77,250 per annum, it’s also close to public transport.

DONCASTER SITE READY TO BUILD

84-88 Whittens Lane, Doncaster

The leg work is done for you at this Doncaster development site, which has soared into Victoria’s top five commercial properties.

A mortgagee sale, the Whittens Lane property already has approval for a 16-townhouse project, ranging from two to four bedrooms, with the basement already completed and the building approved by a surveyor.

Located close to Westfield Doncaster, the 2272sqm site’s popularity signals a continuing resurgence for development land, with the asset class back in vogue amongst commercial property investors and developers.