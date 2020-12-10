Real commercial
Blue Range Estate: Renowned restaurant and cellar door for sale in Rosebud

News
Jayitri Smiles | 10 DECEMBER 2020

Blue Range Estate, Rosebud is for sale.

A renowned Rosebud vineyard retreat with a celebrated restaurant and cellar door has been listed for the first time in generations, as one of the finest properties on the Mornington Peninsula.

Blue Range Estate, also known as La Gamme Bleue, has hit the market seeking an eye-watering $18.5-$20m.

Michael Keating Real Estate director Michael Keating said he expected “north of $20m” for the “icon of the Mornington Peninsula”, which features a 150-seat restaurant that was highly regarded by locals and travellers alike.

The incredible home is tucked away behind hedges and vines.

The restaurant is highly regarded.

“No other restaurant in Victoria has views like this, over the entire Mornington Peninsula and bay,” Mr Keating said.

“They also have a glamping businesses that’s permanently booked, and four very luxurious self-contained accommodation suites that are also extremely well thought of.

“It’s a huge opportunity for a buyer … it would make the perfect tree change.”

Views across the bay are uninterrupted from the elevated estate.

Blue Range Estate’s glamping business. Picture: Nicole Cleary

A contemporary house with a standout kitchen and huge balcony that boasts impressive views across the 23ha property and beyond is also part of the package.

The residence is where vendors Josephine and Cosi Melone have raised their family while running the successful businesses, including the Blue Range Estate Wines label.

Ms Melone said they took over the vines from her father Francesco De Cicco, who had established a “touch of Tuscany on the peninsula” in 1987.

Inside the house on the property.

Luxury accommodation suites are also part of the building.

Soak in those views.

“The estate was conceived by his love of Mornington Peninsula and the uniqueness the site had to offer,” Ms Melone said.

“Vines were planted in the late ‘80s and today it boasts one of the best pinot grigio vintages.”

The couple plans to downsize.

Mr Keating said the listing was in the same premium league as Mornington Peninsula landmark residence Morning Star, which he sold for close to its $40m asking price to My Chemist Retail Group co-owner Mario Verrocchi earlier this year.

Award-winning wines have been made from these vines.

Le Gamme Bleue is for private sale.

