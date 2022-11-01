realcommercial.com.au logo
Block of units arrives for sale near Australia’s most famous beach

Buying & Selling
Sam Murden
First published 01 November 2022, 11:47am
Recent sale in North Bondi for small unit blocks have ranged from $15m to $25m.

A block of units situated metres away from one of the most recognisable beaches in the world have been listed for commercial sale.

Located at 140 Brighton Boulevard, Bondi Beach – the 477 sqm block currently includes eight strata-titled units which will be sold in one-line.

Expressions of Interest for the property close on the 30th November, with Ray White Commercial agents Samuel Hadgelias and Leslie Li managing the listing alongside Ray White Double Bay’s Warren Ginsberg.

An overview of the apartment's location in proximity to the beach.

“The area is in seriously high demand,” Mr Ginsberg said.

“It’s probably the most highly sought after spot in the eastern suburbs, surrounded by cliffs and water.”

“Bondi is one of Australia’s iconic beaches and the surrounding dining, cafe and retail precinct is a hot spot for tourists and locals.”
North Bondi is in high demand for commercial asset purchases.

The building has DA approval for onsite parking including three garages and offers strong potential rental income.

The property presents an opportunity for an investor or developer to reposition or redevelop.

Mr Hadgelias said North Bondi has been an affluent area for people seeking an urban coastal lifestyle, just 7km east of the Sydney CBD with an estimated fully-leased rental income of $300,000.

The building has DA approval for onsite parking including three garages and offers strong potential rental income.

“The renovation and redevelopment potential for this asset will also attract astute buyers,” Mr Hadgelias said.

“The property has a large existing building footprint meaning it is a strong asset as is, but the planning controls mean the property could have significant uplift with redevelopment potential as well.”

“Recent sales on this street have ranged from $15,000,000 to $25,000,000 for both single dwellings and entire small unit blocks.”

