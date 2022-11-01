Block of units arrives for sale near Australia’s most famous beach

A block of units situated metres away from one of the most recognisable beaches in the world have been listed for commercial sale.

Located at 140 Brighton Boulevard, Bondi Beach – the 477 sqm block currently includes eight strata-titled units which will be sold in one-line.

Expressions of Interest for the property close on the 30th November, with Ray White Commercial agents Samuel Hadgelias and Leslie Li managing the listing alongside Ray White Double Bay’s Warren Ginsberg.

“The area is in seriously high demand,” Mr Ginsberg said.

“It’s probably the most highly sought after spot in the eastern suburbs, surrounded by cliffs and water.”

“Bondi is one of Australia’s iconic beaches and the surrounding dining, cafe and retail precinct is a hot spot for tourists and locals.”

The building has DA approval for onsite parking including three garages and offers strong potential rental income.

The property presents an opportunity for an investor or developer to reposition or redevelop.

Mr Hadgelias said North Bondi has been an affluent area for people seeking an urban coastal lifestyle, just 7km east of the Sydney CBD with an estimated fully-leased rental income of $300,000.

“The renovation and redevelopment potential for this asset will also attract astute buyers,” Mr Hadgelias said.

“The property has a large existing building footprint meaning it is a strong asset as is, but the planning controls mean the property could have significant uplift with redevelopment potential as well.”

“Recent sales on this street have ranged from $15,000,000 to $25,000,000 for both single dwellings and entire small unit blocks.”