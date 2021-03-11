Blackman Hotel, Melbourne: Former Blackman Hotel for lease

Melbourne’s former Blackman Hotel is being offered to other operators after the popular celebrity haunt known for its art closed its doors last year.

The Blackman has been a regular haunt for top tennis stars during the Australian Open, and has attracted big name players from Victoria Azarenka to Fernando Verdasco.

Previously run by Accor Hotels as part of their boutique Art Series, it was named for Australian artist Charles Blackman whose art is among the eclectic collection the hotel was famed for.

The chain permanently closed the hotel’s doors on August 19 last year.

The building is now controlled by an owners’ corporation, including the wealthy Deague family behind development firm Deague Group, who are now seeking a new operator to run the 209-room accommodation site.

JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group’s Nick Macfie and Peter Harper are handling leasing queries for the 452 St Kilda Road property.

It is being offered fully furnished, has a gym, four conference rooms and two dining spaces.

Mr Macfie said The Blackman’s famous art collection was not among the furnishings and that new operators would look at ways to establish a new identity for the site.

“Having been the preference for a number of corporate accounts, and with a strong weekend leisure following, there will be plenty of guests waiting for its reopening,” he said.

It is expected to take several months to lease the hotel.

Mr Harper added that major hotel brands were expected to review the property.

JLL will present it to firms including Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton — as well as smaller boutique groups.

A handful of the hotel’s owners, who hold the titles to individual rooms in the property, are also looking to sell their stake.

