Beyonce tower sings to Brookfield Multiplex

The Melbourne apartment building, left, and the Beyonce‘s form that inspired it.

Singapore’s Fragrance Group is taking a defiant stance in the face of jitters about the Melbourne apartment market, calling in heavyweight builder Brookfield Multiplex to construct its Premier Tower, which will feature a curvaceous form taken from a music video by singer Beyoncé.

The idea for the tower inspired by the Texas-born superstar was first pitched by the developer last July but the fears about the state of Melbourne’s apartment market have since reached fever pitch.

Fragrance has brushed aside these concerns and reveals it had formally appointed “renowned construction company” Brookfield to carry out the design and construction contract for the skyscraper mixed-use development on the corner of Spencer and Bourke streets, on the western side of Melbourne’s central business district.

Premier Tower is being pitched as a unique 78-level residential tower, distinguished by both its form and expression, notably its captivating facade silhouette.

The 226m high Premier Tower will replace the iconic but long-­shuttered Savoy Tavern on Spencer St, according to architects Elenberg Fraser.

“Art and science? You betcha. For those more on the art than science side, we will reveal that the form does pay homage to something more aesthetic — we’re going to trust you’ve seen the music video for Beyonce’s ‘Ghost’,” the architects said last year.

The undulating glass shape of the apartment and hotel project pays homage to the fabric-wrapped dancers who appear in the music video, directed by Belgian director Pierre Debusschere and released in 2013.

Fragrance says that the artistic vision of the building has been brought to life with impressive technical knowledge and will set a new benchmark in architectural standards.

“It’s clever, contemporary design that maximises floor space and enhances sweeping views, while minimising downdraft — a stunning new addition to Melbourne’s cityscape,” Fragrance says.

Constructions works on site are expected to commence in the last quarter of 2016.

Fragrance purchased the site, opposite South Cross Station, in June 2014 for $44.5 million, just a week after buying another development site, at 555 Collins St, from Harry Stamoulis for $78 million. It is now trying to offload the Collins St site but is yet to find a buyer.

Fragrance had originally intended to build a 90-storey tower on the Savoy site, with an end value of $700 million, before reducing the size of the project to its present level.

