Beynon & Hayward warehouse listed for $5m

The Beynon & Hayward warehouse in Petersham, Sydney, is to be sold for around $5 million.

An iconic warehouse in Petersham that was home to Sydney’s first furniture removal and storage business is up for sale.

The landmark Beynon & Hayward factory warehouse at 6 Livingstone Rd is going to auction at the end of this month with a price guide of $5 million.

Selling agent Duncan Gordon, from Raine & Horne Newtown, says he has been inundated with inquiries since the campaign was launched.

“They’re mostly builders and developers who are looking at taking advantage of the property,” he says.

The property has conditional DA approval for a residential development that will comprise 18 apartments and two ground floor retail outlets with the Beynon & Hayward signage retained.

The building was originally constructed between 1886 and 1904 by James E. Gould, who was Marrickville’s mayor in 1897, 1898 and 1905.

It operated as a grains store and, in 1925, Beynon & Hayward began operating a furniture removalist and storage business on the site.

For the last three years, the building has been tenanted by Bear Rentals, a vehicle and camping equipment rental business.

The existing warehouse still retains original features such as corrugated iron roofing, timber beams and brick walls.

A Marrickville Council spokesman says the property has been recommended for heritage listing and a planning proposal will be exhibited for public consultation in the next four to six months.

This story was originally published in the Daily Telegraph.