Best friends list award-winning Yarra Valley lifestyle retreat

A charming estate in the heart of Victoria’s premier wine region offers both an appealing lifestyle and an impressive income.

Lisa Chapman and her best friend Suzanne Theodor had no plans to go into business or buy a property together when in late 2020, they purchased a closed and rundown bed and breakfast in the Yarra Valley.

“Suzanne just said, ‘Hey, why don’t we look at this?’. It was such an amazing property and garden. We knew we could turn it into something magical,” Ms Chapman said.

“We also felt there was a real shortage of large-scale accommodation in the Yarra Valley.”

With a business associate of Suzanne’s, Bruce Teede, also on board, the trio set about transforming Eden Yarra Valley. The estate at 305 Steels Creek Road, Yarra Glen, on an 8,036sqm corner block with two street frontages, is now a 10-bedroom luxury estate that sleeps 30 people.

“We each brought different skills, from building and construction to interior design, hospitality, gardening, communication and marketing,” Ms Chapman said. “Pretty much everything has been upgraded, improved and painted. We put a lot of love, energy, time and money into making it a beautiful place and a thriving business — and it’s paid off.”

On the market via expressions of interest with a guide price of $3.75m to $4.05m, Eden Yarra Valley comprises an original two-storey, five-bedroom homestead, two one-bedroom chalets, a garden wing with three further suites, plus a games room and bar (the property comes with a liquor licence).

There’s also a bright formal dining room and conference centre with soaring ceilings called Potter’s Gallery.

Ms Chapman describes the property and gardens as “unique and artistic”.

“The gardens were planted 35 years ago with a vision to look beautiful all year round. There are sculpture ponds, bridges, pathways and wisteria-covered arbours and orchards.”

The vibe of the accommodation is contemporary country charm, with all bedrooms providing garden views and ensuite bathrooms that feature ceramic basins created by a previous owner, artist Ted Secombe.

Outside, there’s also a heated pool, alfresco dining decks and an outdoor bar, plus a trampoline and swings for kids.

Eden Yarra Valley is surrounded by quality restaurants and top-tier cellar doors, including De Bortoli, Chateau Yering, Balgownie Estate, Domaine Chandon, Yering Station and Rochford Wines. It’s also five minutes from the charming township of Yarra Glen, and around an hour from Melbourne and Tullamarine airport.

The current owners have offered their accommodation as one — for around $7,200 per weekend depending on the season — rather than as individual weekend getaways.

Ms Chapman said their business has a “surprising breadth”, from wedding stays and micro weddings on the property to multigenerational milestone birthdays, corporate retreats as well as yoga and wellness retreats.

“When we started naively in the middle of COVID, we had a goal in mind and it’s more than doubled our best expectations.”

Winning silver in the self-contained accommodation category at the 2024 Victorian Tourism Awards, the property boasts strong bookings to the end of 2026.

With business on a high, Ms Chapman, Ms Theodor and Mr Teede have decided to move on.

“The decision to sell is both difficult and bittersweet but this isn’t something that we planned to do forever,” Ms Chapman said.

Agent Lachlan Castran at Melbourne-based agency Castran said interest has been solid, with opportunities to acquire a fully developed retreat with an impressive revenue stream in the heart of the Yarra Valley “extremely rare”.

He said while the property offers attractive commercial opportunities, it would also be ideal as an incredible home for a multigenerational family, or to host friends and family on a regular basis.

“Interest has been split between people interested in it as a residence and sophisticated buyers, including institutional investors, who are interested in its accommodation credentials.

“When it comes to functions, events and retreats, it’s extremely scalable. There really are blue skies for the next owner.”

Expressions of interest in 305 Steels Creek Road, Yarra Glen close on Wednesday June 18th at 3pm.