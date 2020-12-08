Bendigo T&G building with rooftop terrace and shopfront for sale

A decked-out local landmark that was once Bendigo’s tallest building is now one of the city’s coolest homes.

The four-bedroom property, including a stylish shopfront below, was originally built in 1925 as the offices of T&G Mutual Life Assurance, a company known for its impressive buildings.

Stretching four levels, 31 & 31A View Street is now on the market with $2.35-$2.55m price hopes.

RELATED:

Bendigo real estate: Regional city tipped as next hot spot

Ironbark vintage home and classic car up for grabs in Bendigo



Port Melbourne biscuit factory conversion tops reserve by $425K as restrictions eased further





The property boasts a heritage-listed facade with a modern interior, street-level shopfront and a rooftop terrace complete with panoramic views.

McKean McGregor Real Estate Bendigo director Glenn Rea said the property provided a rare opportunity to own a period residence with the added bonus of a commercial business with a built-in income.

The lucky buyer would score both residential and commercial titles.

“It’s a stunning commercial space,” Mr Rea said.

“And to have an inner-city property with four levels, rear access, a swimming pool, and a French provincial garden with a rooftop is incredible.”

“It’s been renovated over the course of its lifetime but it’s still a bit of blank canvas. It could be changed completely to be a guest accommodation or an amazing residence.”

He said the prime-location storefront was currently a retail boutique and hairdressing salon, with the existing tenants set to remain for the next three years.

“There’s also a big old-style vault (in the commercial floor)” Mr Rea added.

The home’s first floor features a formal dining space and a spacious open-plan kitchen, bar section with wine rack, office and living room – while the main bedroom two floors up offers cathedral views.

Mr Rea said it was among some of the “great architectural buildings” in the gold rush region.

“Bendigo was the hub of connectivity through the late 1800s and early 1900s, and the level of wealth was astounding.”

“The brickwork hasn’t moved at all,” he said.

The property is for private sale.

READ MORE: Brighton $10m Victorian home’s ‘impeccable’ renovation



Sonia O’Sullivan and Nic Bideau list Glen Iris house

Victorian real estate agencies Brad Teal and Woodards form strategic partnership