Bellarine: Terindah Estate developed by Peter Slattery with private beach, tram bar and helipad up for sale for $15m+

News
Alesha Capone
First published 19 April 2024, 8:00am
90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine - for herald sun real estate

The full site at 90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine is up for sale.

A Bellarine Peninsula estate and winery developed by the late construction giant Peter Slattery and his wife Cate is on the market with a $15m+ price tag.

It was also the venue that Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield married his high school sweetheart, occupational therapist and podcast co-host, Mardi in 2016.

Mr Slattery, who died in 2022 at the age of 77, founded one of Australia’s most successful property and building advisory firms, Slattery, after leaving a quantity surveying practice in 1976.

90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine - for herald sun real estate

Inside the main building on the estate.

90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine - for herald sun real estate

Enjoy a vino and a view.

Dangerfield Wedding

Patrick Dangerfield and Mardi Harwood got married at Terindah Estate on the Bellarine Peninsula. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

He worked on the development some of the nation’s most famous public buildings – including the Melbourne Recital Centre, Canberra’s Australian National Museum and RMIT University’s Storey Hall on Swanston St — featuring a distinctive “green brain”-style cover above the main entrance – prior to his retirement as Slattery’s managing director in 2000.

Wine feature @ Terindah Estate

Peter and Cate Slattery pictured at Terindah Estate in 2015. Picture: Mike Dugdale

90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine - for herald sun real estate

A married couple gets lost among the vines.

90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine - for herald sun real estate

The property has multiple dining and entertainment spaces.

Other high-profile projects Slattery has been involved with are the Melbourne GPO redevelopment, the Regent Theatre’s expansion and the Royal Children’s Hospital emergency department expansion.

The company also contributed to Sovereign Hill Museum’s construction; South Yarra’s Jam Factory redevelopment; an upgrade of Federation Square’s Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI); and Phillip Island’s Penguin Parade Visitor Centre relocation.

Following Mr Slattery’s retirement, he and his wife purchased 39.8ha of land at 90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine, which they transformed into a award-winning winery and events venue.

Named Terindah Estate, the property features its own private beach and multiple dining, entertainment, wedding and glamping spaces, plus a four-bedroom home.

Former Miss Universe Australia and model Olivia Molly Rogers married Justin McKeone at Terindah in 2022, although the pair have since split.

90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine - for herald sun real estate

How the estate can look on wedding days.

90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine - for herald sun real estate

Storage space for dozens of barrels.

The estate other impressive features include a helipad and 5.7ha vineyard.

A refurbished W Class tram with a deck built around it provides a place to eat and drink while enjoying the surrounding Corio Bay and You Yangs views. ​

Another dining venue is The Shed Restaurant, featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls which can seat up to 60 guests.

The estate’s main events centre can hold up to 160 seated visitors or 200 people for a cocktail-style event.

90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine - for herald sun real estate

90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine – for herald sun real estate

90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine - for herald sun real estate

The estate sits on nearly 39 hectares.

90 McAdams Lane, Bellarine - for herald sun real estate

The property also comes with its own private beach.

Terindah has won several awards including from the Halliday Wine Companion, Tourism Victoria, the Royal Melbourne Wine Awards, the International Cool Climate Wine Show and the Geelong Wine Show.

Elders’ Peter Lindeman, Henry Mackinnon and Nick Myer have the listing alongside Savills’

Julian Heatherich, Benson Zhou and Kathryn Brassington.

Expressions of interest close 3pm on May 23.

