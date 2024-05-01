Beer Garden Brewing listed for sale in Port Lincoln, SA

It has quelled the thirst of weary-eyed travellers and locals for close to a decade.

But now, one of SA’s most iconic watering holes could be yours for the taking with Beer Garden Brewing in Port Lincoln listed for sale.

The 28-34 London St-based business first opened its doors as the Eyre Peninsula’s first boutique brewery in late 2016, quickly growing into a thriving undertaking and cellar door for locally produced craft beer.

Licensed for 365 patrons with both indoor and outdoor seating options, as well as a well equipped kitchen with a wood fired pizza oven, selling agent Carl Semmler of Kemp Real Estate Port Lincoln said the business had become an iconic destination for travellers, in particular on the back of the Covid pandemic.

He said the business had been listed with an asking price of around $1.5m and additionally included a fully equipped brewery, capable of producing batches ranging from 750L to 1300L.

The premise is also licensed for both kegged and bottled products, ensuring versatility in product offerings.

“It’s such a good product that they’ve come up with, so it’s just a matter of somebody with the time, energy, drive and motivation to come in and take it over,” Mr Semmler said.

“It’s got a lot of potential…and there’s not many places like it where you can go with kids and even dogs.

“So if someone wanted to take it to the next level, they could easily do that, especially in terms of food and live music.

“The current owners are also happy to train and provide all the recipes of their popular beers, which are still in high demand, so it’s really about passing on a legacy.”

Mr Semmler said early market interest had been strong with buyer inquiries fielded from near and far.

“Interest has been quite strong, ranging from people wanting to buy the business and then lease it, to locals and people from out of town just wanting to take over the whole lot,” he said.

“Right now, Port Lincoln’s commercial market is the strongest it’s ever been…we’re seeing a lot of investor interest from interstate and Adelaide, which in the past we haven’t seen.

“I think since Covid, a little secret was uncovered when the borders were shut, so now we see more interest in our local market and people are identifying that they can get good returns here with some capital growth.”