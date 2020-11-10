Battle over Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s future comes to a head

The fight for the future of French company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which took over the international Westfield shopping centre empire in a $32bn deal almost three years ago, is coming to a head at a crucial vote this week.

The company is holding a meeting to seek support for a €3.5bn ($5.7bn) capital raising which is a crucial element of its €9bn-plus turnaround plan, but it has sparked a dissident movement opposed to the plan.

The dissidents essentially want to unwind the deal, in which Sir Frank Lowy sold off his malls in the US and Europe.

Chief executive Christophe Cuvillier is holding his ground, saying his turnaround plan is the only way forward, with an injection of fresh capital to give the company the firepower to repair the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and reposition it for the long term.

He has urged investors, including those in the ASX-listed secondary stock, to back his plan, and insists the now criticised Westfield deal was justified, with the takeover generating synergies and the rationale for investing in US retail property intact.

The dissident movement, led by former Unibail CEO Leon Bressler and supported by French telecom magnate Xavier Niel, would ditch the capital raising and instead look to ride out the worst of the pandemic, even as shopping malls fall in value, and sell off the entire US portfolio once the market reopens.