Balwyn North arcade hits market after 50 years

News
David Bonaddio
First published 05 June 2025, 10:00am

Balwyn North Village Arcade has hit the market for the first time in nearly 50 years, offering a rare commercial freehold in Melbourne’s tightly held east.

A family-owned retail arcade in one of Melbourne’s wealthiest suburbs is up for sale for the first time since 1975.

The red-brick Balwyn North Village Arcade at 70 Doncaster Rd has been in the same family for two generations.

It’s home to Lemongrass Chicken and a decades-old Saki restaurant, both local favourites that have served the community for more than 30 years.

Colliers’ retail investments services director Tim McIntosh said the strip’s old-school charm and compact tenancies had fostered loyalty. from tenants and landlords alike.

“It’s been in continuous operation for 50 years and hasn’t changed hands once,” Mr McIntosh said.

“This is one of those once-in-a-generation chances that you simply don’t see in Balwyn North.”

Longstanding tenants and prime retail frontage make this suburban arcade a standout investment in Balwyn North’s village precinct.

Originally a smaller building, the arcade was transformed in the 1980s with a second storey added during a major renovation.

But it retained its classic suburban village feel, with red brick paving, intimate shopfronts and a prime location near the route 48 tram, elite schools and the Eastern Freeway.

The property has a 20-metre frontage to Doncaster Rd and visibility to more than 26,000 passing vehicles a day.

The two-storey building spans 1365sq m of lettable area on an 888sq m block, and includes a mix of retail, service and hospitality tenants.

According to PropTrack, Balwyn North’s median house price has climbed more than 33 per cent over the past five years, from just over $2.1m to $2.8m.

The demand for high-end family homes and local amenity has continued to surge.

n08dt300 Tram. Number 48 Tram, junction of Doncaster Rd and Balwyn Rd, North Balwyn. Current Proposal to extend the Tram Route to Westfield Doncaster.

Just metres from the Route 48 tram stop, the arcade enjoys strong foot traffic and seamless access to Kew Junction and the Melbourne CBD.

Morning peak traffic

Moments from the Eastern Freeway, the site offers strategic connectivity for both customers and future tenants. Photo: Tony Gough

Mr McIntosh said the arcade gave a convenience meets character dynamic.

“We’re seeing strong early interest from high-net-worth locals, owner-occupiers and value-add investors,” he said.

“This is the kind of investment that appeals to intergenerational buyers who understand the long-term value in location, tenancy and secure income.”

Expressions of interest close at 2pm on June 18.

 

