Balmain’s largest waterfront property listed for first time in 90 years

No. 1 Campbell Lane at Balmain is on the market with an $11m guide.

The largest waterfront property on the Balmain peninsula is set to rewrite local property records after coming up for sale for the first time in 90 years.

Regarded as one of the most significant holdings in Balmain, the 1829sqm deep waterfront block features a heritage listed Georgian Victorian home, a tidal pool and harbour views.

Listed with Cobden & Hayson’s Danny Cobden and Karbon Property’s Tom Williams via an expressions of interest campaign, 1 Campbell Lane has an $11m price guide.

A sale at this mark would see the home break the current $7.5m Balmain suburb record set last year by a Darling Street mansion built for the founder of the Soul Pattinson chemist.

While $11m sounds a lot, the guide is a long way from the $14.25m inner west record set in 2019 by developer John Gobbo, who acquired a waterfront home in Birchgrove.

Cobden said the property — the largest waterfront landholding in Balmain is a rare offering.

“The last time something like this came up was in 2005 — so if you miss out on this property, you could be waiting an entire generation,” he said.

Featuring 22m frontage and 100m plus boundaries, the property is being marketed as an opportunity to restore the original residence or to create the ultimate waterfront estate.

The six-bedroom residence features high ceilings, multiple formal and informal spaces, several fireplaces, laced verandas and a kitchen with remnants of a stone stove with chimney.

There is also stunning views of Parramatta River, a slipway, tidal pool, a private beach and the potential to reinstate a boat shed.

Cobden said most of the interest is expected to come from high net worth families looking to create their dream harbour home.

“The residence is ripe for someone to restore the home to its former glory,” he said.

The Campbell Lane property is also being marketed to developers and other commercial operators due to its R1 Residential Zoning.

The zoning and a floor-to-space ratio of 0:7:1, offers the potential for a buyer to develop or undertake a subdivision.

Williams said with the heritage listing, developers were limited in what they could do to the property.

“There is 700sqm of land at the rear where developers could do something such as a subdivision or build another dwelling,” he said.

Expressions of interest close October 21 at 5pm.

This article from The Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “Balmain’s largest waterfront property on the market for the first time in 90 years”.