Real commercial

Balmain’s iconic Cameron’s Marina in once-in-a-lifetime sale

News
Owen Roberts | 28 MAY 2019
John Cameron, Robert Cameron and Kathy Jackson at Cameron’s Marina in Balmain. (AAP IMAGE / MONIQUE HARMER)
John Cameron, Robert Cameron and Kathy Jackson at Cameron’s Marina in Balmain. (AAP IMAGE / MONIQUE HARMER)

The iconic Cameron’s Marina in Balmain has hit the market after being held by the same family for about 60 years.

A rare opportunity for all buyers, the marina on Phoebe St is for sale via an Expressions of Interest campaign with expectations of $6 million-plus.

The property has both on-land freehold and on-water options for further development (STCA), with a 16m waterfront position and 20 fixed berths, a work berth, slipway and 21 swing moorings.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Kathy Jackson’s late father Peter Cameron purchased the property in the 1960s for $26,500 and she currently owns it with her two brothers, Robert and John Cameron.

The marina was originally known as Chapman’s Marina. (AAP IMAGE / MONIQUE HARMER)

An old photo of the marina. Credit: Kathy Jackson

Originally called Chapman’s Marina, it has been used since the 1960s for a variety of activities, including completing work on many timber boats used by the Royal Australian Navy.

The most famous is the 168 boat, which has transported Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles on some of their visits to Sydney.

In the early 1980s the workshop burnt down, but it was rebuilt by Jackson’s brother John, a builder, shortly after.

“It is time to move on — we are sad to see it go but there comes a time for everything,” Jackson says.

It was bought for $26,500 in the 1960s. (AAP IMAGE / MONIQUE HARMER)

The famous 168 boat. Credit: Kathy Jackson

Agent Andrew Langsford of JLL Hotels and Hospitality Group says an asset like this is “rarely seen”.

The last similar sale like this was Woolwich Marina, which sold in 2015.

The expressions of interest campaign closes July 4.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Developers turn from banks to secure funds for Geelong’s Ritz project”.

Related Articles

News

Historic Balmain Post Office to be sold for first time in 25 years

Historic Balmain Post Office to be sold for first time in 25 years

News

Balmain Leagues Club set for apartment future

Balmain Leagues Club set for apartment future

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners
Related Articles

News

Historic Balmain Post Office to be sold for first time in 25 years

Historic Balmain Post Office to be sold for first time in 25 years

News

Balmain Leagues Club set for apartment future

Balmain Leagues Club set for apartment future

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.