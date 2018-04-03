Axiom to offload half of Adelaide shopping centre

Listed developer Axiom Properties is selling its half-stake in the Churchill Centre North shopping centre in Adelaide’s northern suburbs for $42.5 million but will keep some exposure to the property.

Fund manager Inheritance Capital Asset Management will buy Axiom’s 50% leasehold interest in the centre, including senior debt of about $25 million.

The shopping centre’s key tenants are Coles, Aldi and Costco super­markets as well as Kmart and a range of specialty stores.

Axiom will keep a cornerstone stake of about 35% in the purchasing trust and will be entitled to a share of net income and any future increases in the value of its holding.

The vendor will also stay on as development manager in the ­development of any more stages of the centre over the next five years, which would provide performance fees based on the success of the project. Future development could ­include an ­extension to house large-format stores.

Axiom will receive net proceeds of about $17.5 million but will subscribe to $7 million of units in the purchasing trust, leaving it with net cash of $10.5 million.

The deal will be settled when the state minister for transport consents to the assignment of ground leases over the government-owned land, which is ­expected to be by April 12.

Southern Cross Equity Group owns the other half of the shopping centre.

Axiom bought a site in Richmond in Sydney’s northwest last year where it plans to build a hotel to benefit from heavy government investment in the area.

The group is also involved in a joint venture project in Adelaide for a mixed-use development ­including a hotel, serviced apartments, retail, office space and apartments.