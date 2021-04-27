Avenel: B&B featuring its own “village” for sale in Ned Kelly hometown

A property featuring a bed and breakfast designed to look like its own “village” has hit the market in a country town linked to Australia’s most famous bushranger.

The quirky 28-bedroom property at 24-28 Hovell Street, Avenel, has a $1.5m-$1.65m price guide.

Avenel is about 90 minutes from Melbourne and is known for being Ned Kelly’s childhood home, where his family lived from the early 1860s until the death of his father in 1866.

The 1.6ha block contains a collection of individual buildings, including an incomplete five-bedroom house, a three-bedroom property rented out to existing tenants, a garage workshop with three bedrooms, and a barn cottage.

Named Rusty Springs, the property also features 16 powered caravan sites and a pool.

But the most unique offering is the Brewery Lane bed and breakfast, which offers 16 bedrooms and mock “shop fronts” for a bakery, a barber shop, a “roadkill cafe”, a fire station and a police station.

Professionals Wallan principal Geoff Carswell said the property had been operating as a small tourism business and residence.

“I believe it was started by the previous owner about 10-15 years ago, but (the vendor) has been running it for the last six or seven years,” Mr Carswell said.

“(The Brewery Lane building) is sort of going back to the history of the area, which was quite an early settlement. It’s set up in the style of a mock village, where people can stay and hire it out for a group get together.”

Mr Carswell said the Kelly family “lived about 300m or 400m up the road” from Hovell Street during their time in the regional town.

“The area is in the throes of development at the moment,” the agent added.

He said the property had “broad potential” for a buyer to gain multiple income streams.

“It’s operating at lower capacity now, but it could easily be upped to earn up to $200,000 from the accommodation,” the agent said.

“It’s township zoned so it can be subdivided. You could divide off the house that’s rented out and the incomplete five-bedroom house, and sell them both for about $900,000 (combined).”

