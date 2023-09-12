Australia’s former top brothel still looking for a buyer after more than two months on the market

Australia’s former top brothel is proving sex does not sell after failing to find a buyer in more than two months.

Club 8, located in an industrial precinct of Springvale in Melbourne’s southeast, hit the market in late June with price hopes of about $2.1m-$2.2m.

This sex den would return a yield of about 6 per cent for the investor who decides to take it on, with the club currently returning an annual rental income of $135,000.

RELATED: Australia’s former top brothel joins churches, childcare on hot property list: Ray White

Broadmeadows Homemaker Centre sells for $20m as investors pile into market

Sex Out the City: brothels squeezed from inner city areas due to rampant housing demand

The lease expires next year but the tenants will be provided an extra five-year option.

8 Yiannis Court has been home to the brothel for more than 25 years which was even awarded a gong for Best Brothel in Australia, the realcommercial.com.au listing shows.

Club 8’s website boasts that the award was the first of its kind when issued by the Australian Adult Entertainment Business Industry Awards at the 2019 X Awards Australia.

It recognised the bordello as a leader in both customer satisfaction and sex worker support.

Crabtrees Real Estate’s Saul Akoka has the listing but has not yet found a buyer after expressions of interest closed on July 28.

Mr Akoka previously told the Herald Sun that the property would likely appeal to investors for its attractive rental return.

The 500sq m building, positioned on a 900sq m block, includes six rooms, two spas, gated parking, security systems and a 10kW solar power array.

Mr Akoka has been contacted for comment about the status of the campaign.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Vic tenants turn renting on its head

‘Slim pickings’: Family add $400k to budget as investors flood market with unit stock

Fraser Rise: suburb-sized housing estate Society 1056 has bold plan to beat heatwaves

emily.holgate@news.com.au