Aussie Home Loans founder lists prime Double Bay shop with stunning penthouse

18 Transvaal Ave, Double Bay, has expectations of $6.5 million in the expressions of interest campaign.

‘Aussie’ John Symond has listed the Double Bay building famous as the onetime home of Robyn Cosgrove Rugs, later fashion icon Trent Nathan and then Country Trader.

Most recently the Alexander Tzannes-designed showroom with two-storey penthouse at 18 Transvaal Ave has been leased to Maree Conley who operates her Conley + Co furniture and interiors business there.

There are expectations of $6.5 million in the expressions of interest campaign via Ist City’s Brad Caldwell-Eyles that has a March 14 closing date.

CoreLogic data shows Symond purchased the site for $4.8 million in 2014.

It had previously been owned by Shane Barr, who was the former CEO of Trent Nathan fashion label and the nephew of Trent Nathan.

Nathan lived in the upper residence and Shane operated his business the ground level.

When Nathan moved to the Southern Highlands in 2014, Barr rented the whole building to Country Trader and Maree Conley.

Conley later took over the whole lease.

Barr bought the site in 2007 for $3.08 million from Robyn Cosgrove, who moved her famous handmade rug premises to her current Queens St, Woollahra, showroom.

This article from the Wentworth Courier appeared as “John Symond lists famous Double Bay site with $6.5m hopes”.